Foodpanda Rider Collides With Car At AMK Junction & Rides Away

In the event of an traffic accident, it’s only ethical for the parties involved to settle the issue rather than fleeing.

Recently, a man took to Facebook to appeal for the identity of a foodpanda rider who allegedly fled after rear-ending the former’s car at Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

The rider had apparently told the driver to settle the issue elsewhere, only to U-turn and flee the scene soon after.

Foodpanda rider crashes into car at AMK junction

At the start of the video, the foodpanda rider dressed in pink was seen approaching the rear of the dashcam car. However, he seemed to be distracted and could not stop in time.

The accident apparently happened on Monday (13 Dec) near the junction at Block 230 AMK Avenue 3.

As the impact seemed rather heavy, the foodpanda rider appeared to have difficulties moving his e-bike following the collision.

Soon after, the driver alighted to check if the car was badly damaged.

Going by pictures shared on Facebook page ROADS.sg, several dents appear to have formed on the car’s boot.

Cracks also appeared to have formed on the tail light.

Foodpanda rider lies to driver and rides away

According to the driver, the foodpanda rider said they should discuss the matter at another location further down the road, which the former agreed to.

As the car inched forward, the foodpanda rider followed slowly behind.

However, to the driver’s surprise, the foodpanda rider quickly made a U-turn and went off in the other direction.

Realising what had happened, the driver quickly stopped his car and tried to chase the rider on foot, but to no avail.

The driver has since reported the case to foodpanda and is awaiting their investigations.

MS News has also reached out to foodpanda for comments and will update the article accordingly when they get back.

Hope driver will find rider

No matter the severity of the accident, it’s basic courtesy for road users to settle the matter and not simply flee the scene.

We hope the foodpanda rider will be identified and that the driver will be given fair compensation for the damages.

