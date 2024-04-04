S’pore foodpanda rider claims he made S$6.7K from 1,229 deliveries in a month

Foodpanda rider claims he made more than S$6,000 in March

A foodpanda rider in Singapore has gained attention online after raking in more than S$6,000 in a month from his food deliveries.

He clocked over 463 hours in the process, an impressive feat that earned him praise on TikTok.

Documenting his earnings online, he admitted that he has no plans to change his job anytime soon.

Sharing his earnings for Feb and March in a TikTok post on Monday (1 April), user Wangan Bryan aka @wanganbryyan shared that he earned S$5,411.14 from 974 deliveries completed in 369 hours and 40 minutes in the former month.

S$91 was from quests and S$78 was from tips. On average, he earned S$14.64 per hour.

The month after, from 1 to 31 March 2024, Bryan earned a whopping S$6,794.88.

He pulled off 1,229 deliveries, working for 463 hours and 12 minutes and earning an average of S$14.67 per hour.

In an earlier TikTok post, the rider revealed that he managed to earn S$316.86 last Saturday (30 March) alone. With an average of S$17.44 per hour, he earned S$2 through tips.

He was also able to complete 55 deliveries, clocking in 18 hours and 10 minutes.

This was comparable to his income on another day, 13 Feb, during which he worked 16 hours and 47 minutes to earn S$315.83 from 57 deliveries.

No plans for further education

Bryan’s posts have since gained attention on TikTok, with many viewers congratulating him for his efforts.

One netizen asked him if it was possible to earn about S$60,000 a year, to which the rider admitted that they would need to clock longer working hours.

Responding to another query, he shared that he rides an e-bike for his work daily, working for 16 to 20 hours daily.

A fellow foodpanda rider praised his efforts, noting that he often took one hour for each order himself.

In the caption to his post, Bryan seemed to recognise how impressive his feat was, admitting that he had become “too addicted” to working.

He added that at present, he does not have plans to pursue further education.

Has been doing food delivery for less than a year

Speaking to MS News, Bryan, 21, shared that he first joined foodpanda in Sep 2023 at the age of 20 as he found the job to be “very relaxing”.

Explaining the appeal, he said:

You can work at any time, any location you want. The customer can tip the rider from S$2 to S$4 or more and you can get an incentive bonus if you put in a lot of hard work.

Having been in the line of work for slightly more than six months, Bryan admits that it has its challenges. He confessed: “Turning the dream into reality is very challenging; sometimes you have to brave the rain and other times you have to cycle in the scorching heat.”

Nevertheless, he pointed out that it’s better than suffering through traditional jobs where people still struggle to survive and support their families.

For Bryan, he can earn about S$200 to S$300 in a day completing 40 to 50 orders. Add that up over a month and he can make S$5,000 to S$6,000. He even estimates that one can hit S$7,000 to S$8,000 in a good month.

His advice is to those thinking of pursuing similar work? Get an e-bike with “double battery”, ride around your neighbourhood and don’t go too far.

“When the battery fluid is low, you can cycle back home to swap to another battery before you resume the shift. If you are planning to make more money, try to book a long hour shift if possible.”

He also suggests that riders resist cycling home to rest until after they conclude their shifts, to avoid disrupting their momentum. Alternatively, those who are tired can request for the system to put them on break until their shift ends.

Featured image adapted from @wanganbryyan on TikTok and TikTok.