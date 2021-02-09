Foodpanda Apologises For Incident Where Rider Allegedly Spills Order & Leaves

Food delivery services spiked last year during the ‘Circuit Breaker’ as we were told to stay home. That habit hasn’t quite left us since we’re still in the middle of the pandemic.

But food delivery isn’t always easy, and sometimes unfortunate incidents can occur.

A lady who stays in Sembawang was moved to post about her experience with Foodpanda on Facebook after the delivery rider allegedly spilled her order and left without a word.

She was unable to get her order redelivered despite being promised it would arrive in 45 minutes.

The woman was eventually given $34 worth of coupons and codes, but due to what she saw as poor service recovery, swore off the app.

A Foodpanda spokesperson apologised for the incident and said it is currently looking into the matter.

Foodpanda rider allegedly spills customer’s order & leaves

Ms Tan shared that on Sunday (7 Feb), she ordered drinks amounting to $34.19 on Foodpanda.

However, when the app indicated that the order was delivered, she opened the door to find a mess at her doorstep.

After tracing the trail of spilled drink, she found the half-spilled order at the staircase 2 flights down.

She then reported the incident to Foodpanda, and the person said they’d request for a redelivery of the order, which may take at least 30-45 minutes.

Ms Tan was also told that she’d receive a call within 15 minutes confirming the status of the redelivery.

But the redelivery was nowhere to be seen after an hour.

By then, she and her guests had apparently waited for 2 hours — including the waiting time for the 1st spilled order.

Customer left disgruntled by customer service

Ms Tan also said that she initially couldn’t get a full refund as she’d used a $30 Foodpanda voucher.

But “after reasoning for super long”, she was eventually promised a $30 code – with $35 minimum spend – and a $4 voucher to her Foodpanda wallet.

But this meant she’d have to use Foodpanda again, which she appeared reluctant to, given her experience where she couldn’t get her order redelivered.

Ms Tan then proclaimed that she’d delete the Foodpanda app from her phone.

Foodpanda apologises, will ensure riders adhere to protocols

A Foodpanda spokesperson told MS News that it is currently looking into the matter.

They are also truly sorry for the unfortunate incident that Ms Tan faced, and said they’d ensure that riders adhere to protocols when delivering food.

While Foodpanda did not elaborate on what steps riders should take if they spill orders, they said they’d do their utmost to avoid similar incidents in future.

This is Foodpanda’s statement in full:

We are truly sorry for the unfortunate incident that Ms Tan experienced. We are currently looking into the matter, and will take the relevant steps to ensure that riders adhere to protocols when delivering food. We will do our utmost to avoid a similar incident in future.

Service recovery is integral to customer care

The rider was undoubtedly irresponsible in leaving the spilled drinks without so much as informing the customer.

That said, perhaps this was just a case of a rider unfamiliar with the protocol. There are other riders with the platform who go out of their way for customers, after all.

We hope this was a one-off and that something like this doesn’t occur again.

