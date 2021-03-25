Foodpanda Rider At Sumang Lane Wears Helmet Full Of Cute Stickers

Our families are often our motivation to keep going in spite of hardship. As a daily reminder, many of us even place pictures of our loved ones in our wallets or use them as phone wallpapers.

A recent example of a foodpanda rider doing something similar is going viral, and rightfully so.

On Thursday (25 Mar), a Facebook user named Bart Salleh spotted a foodpanda rider with a helmet full of stickers and a photo of his kids on his windshield.

Just like us, he was touched upon finding out that the devoted dad was hustling for his children.

Motorist spots foodpanda rider with helmet full of stickers

At around 11am on Thursday (25 Mar), Mr Salleh spotted a motorist with a helmet full of kiddie stickers as he was travelling in Punggol.

With the adorable stickers covering almost the entire helmet, we can understand why it caught Mr Salleh’s attention.

He quickly realised that the colourful stickers featuring various vehicles and animals were probably pasted there by the rider’s kids.

His assumptions proved to be true when he spotted a picture of the rider’s family on the motorcycle windshield.

Netizens moved by dedicated dad

Netizens were touched by the foodpanda rider’s dedication to his kids.

One commenter was reminded of the hardships delivery riders like him face while working to feed their families.

Another Facebook user believes that he probably sacrificed a lot for his kids and faced many adversities, yet managed to pull through and persevere.

One netizen noted that the pictures and stickers will serve as a gentle reminder to keep him going.

Loved ones keep us motivated

Kudos to the foodpanda rider for hustling hard for his kids.

Whether it’s a picture or a sticker, reminders of our loved ones inspire us to endure the daily grind. Even when life gets tough, meaningful mementos can instantly put a smile on our faces and lift our spirits.

