Young girl gets foot trapped in escalator at Sengkang Grand Mall, rescued by SCDF & sent to hospital

Young girl gets foot trapped in escalator at Sengkang Grand Mall

A young girl’s foot became trapped in an escalator at Sengkang Grand Mall yesterday evening (22 Feb), attracting a crowd of onlookers.

A video of the incident was later posted by Facebook user Sonia Nguyen and has since gained 850,000 views, prompting public concerns over the proper etiquette when taking escalators.

Mum holds crying girl whose foot was stuck in escalator

In the video, the girl can be heard crying as her foot remains stuck on the stationary escalator.

A woman, believed to be the child’s mother, crouches beside her, offering comfort as the situation unfolds. Meanwhile, a crowd of onlookers watches the scene.

Several bystanders, including two female mall staff members, stand nearby while a man is seen speaking with the mother and staff.

Another woman is heard calling emergency services for assistance.

Girl taken to hospital for treatment

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at 70 Compassvale Bow — Sengkang Grand Mall’s address — at around 6.50pm on 22 Feb.

Upon arrival, they found a girl whose left foot was trapped in the side of an escalator.

They released the child using rescue equipment and conveyed her to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

MS News has reached out to CapitaLand, who runs Sengkang Grand Mall, for a statement.

Netizens urge others to be careful when taking the escalator

Following the video’s release, many netizens expressed concern and sympathy for the girl and her mother.

Several commenters urged caution when using escalators, particularly advising parents to supervise their children closely. One user even suggested using lifts instead of escalators, especially when wearing rubber shoes like Crocs.

One commenter, who claimed to be an ex-escalator technician, clarified that the brushes on escalators are designed as a warning and not for cleaning shoes.

Meanwhile, one user demonstrated how easily rubber shoes can become caught in the escalator’s machinery with a video.

Featured image adapted from Sonia Nguyen on Facebook, Google Maps.