Girl sent to hospital after leg gets trapped in escalator at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang

SCDF frees girl after her right leg gets trapped in escalator at Rivervale Mall

A girl ended up being sent to hospital after getting her leg stuck in an escalator at Rivervale Mall in Sengkang.

She was apparently wearing Crocs, a brand of rubber slippers that has been known to get caught in escalators.

Rescue personnel seen around escalator at Rivervale Mall

A photo of the incident was posted on social media platform XiaoHongShu on Thursday (29 Aug) evening.

It showed at least nine rescue personnel crowding around an escalator in a mall, apparently assisting someone.

The user who shared the photo said the escalator had “eaten” a child’s leg.

They also described the incident as “scary” as it happened right next to them.

A commenter on the post shared a photo of a pink slipper with the Crocs label on it wedged between the side of the escalator and a step.

Girl didn’t make noise despite leg being stuck in Rivervale Mall escalator: Witness

An eyewitness named only as Ms Feng (transliterated from Mandarin) told 8world News that she saw the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel as she left the supermarket.

She said a girl’s leg had been stuck in the downward escalator from the second to first floor.

While many onlookers had stopped to check out what was happening, she didn’t hear the child making any noise.

The SCDF arrived quickly to help her, she added.

Child freed with hydraulic rescue equipment: SCDF

In response to queries from MS News, the SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 4pm on Thursday.

The location was 11 Rivervale Crescent — the address of Rivervale Mall.

“A child’s right leg was trapped in an escalator at level 1,” SCDF added.

The child was freed with hydraulic rescue equipment.

She was thereafter conveyed to KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

Other cases of kids getting stuck in escalators

The latest incident took place just 1.5 months after a boy’s foot got stuck in an escalator in Jurong Point in July.

There has been a litany of other incidents of children’s feet getting stuck in escalators in Singapore.

In 2020, this happened to a three-year-old boy in VivoCity.

In May 2023, another child got his leg lodged in the escalator at the Marina Bay Sands Apple Store.

And in July 2023, a six-year-old boy’s toe was dislocated after his Crocs were caught in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station.

In fact, even a dog had suffered the same fate in 2020.

