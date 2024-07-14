Boy sent to hospital after slipper-clad foot gets stuck in Jurong Point escalator

Boy seen wearing blue rubber slippers gets stuck in escalator at Jurong Point, freed by SCDF

A boy ended up being sent to hospital after getting his foot stuck in an escalator at Jurong Point mall.

He was wearing blue rubber slippers, which have been known to get caught in escalators.

Images of boy stuck in Jurong Point escalator posted online

Several photos and videos of the incident were posted on social media on Sunday (14 July) evening.

A clip on the SG Warehouse Sale & Events page on Facebook showed a young boy being cradled by a man who could have been his father at an escalator landing of the megamall.

At least three security personnel were attempting to assist the boy, who was also heard yelling in distress.

Another photo taken from above showed that one of the boy’s feet appeared to have been caught in a gap at the side of the escalator.

Blue rubber slippers with yellow straps that resembled Crocs were on his feet.

SCDF officers seen at the scene

Other photos were ostensibly taken after the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers had arrived.

About 20 of them were at the scene, busy trying to free the boy.

What looked like paramedics were also on hand to convey the boy to hospital.

A large crowd also gathered to watch the rescue unfold.

Boy sent to NUH after being freed from Jurong Point escalator

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said they received a call for assistance at about 7.45pm on Sunday (14 July).

The location was 1 Jurong West Central 2, which is the address of Jurong Point.

When SCDF arrived, they found that a person’s foot had been trapped in an escalator.

That person was ultimately freed using rescue equipment, after which he was sent to National University Hospital.

An eyewitness said on Reddit that it took them 40 mins to extricate the child.

Escalator closed for maintenance

After he was removed, the escalator was closed for maintenance, according to photos sent from a reader to 8world News.

The slippers, however, were left still stuck to the escalator.

A netizen who posted one of the photos warned against wearing Crocs-like slippers on escalators, saying that parents in particular should keep their children farther away from gaps.

Other cases of kids getting stuck in escalators

There have been a number of incidents in Singapore of children’s feet getting stuck in escalators.

In 2020, this happened to a three-year-old boy in VivoCity.

In May 2023, another child got his leg lodged in the escalator at the Marina Bay Sands Apple Store.

And in July 2023, a six-year-old boy’s toe was dislocated after his Crocs were caught in an escalator at Botanic Gardens MRT station.

In fact, even a dog had suffered the same fate in 2020.

