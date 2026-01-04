S’pore-based M’sian foot reflexologist missing for over 2 weeks after flying to KL to visit friend

Foot reflexologist who works in Singapore uncontactable via phone and social media after visiting friend in KL

A 32-year-old Malaysian man who works as a foot reflexologist in Singapore has been missing for 16 days after travelling to Kuala Lumpur (KL) to visit a friend, prompting his family to issue a public appeal for information.

The missing man, Cheng Junjie (name transliterated), is a resident of Kota Tinggi. He was last seen on Friday (19 Dec 2025) at about 7am, when he boarded a flight from Senai International Airport to Kuala Lumpur.

Since then, his family has been unable to contact him, according to Sin Chew Daily News.

Man went uncontactable after flying to KL

According to his family’s Facebook appeal, Mr Cheng’s mobile phone has been unreachable, and there has been no activity on his social media accounts since the day he left.

On the day he disappeared, he was wearing a black T-shirt, long trousers, covered shoes, and glasses.

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, Mr Cheng’s younger brother said he lodged a second police report at the Senai Police Station, hoping authorities could step up efforts to trace his whereabouts.

He added that he personally drove his brother to Senai International Airport that morning.

Mr Cheng had told the family he was heading to KL to visit a friend for three days.

The family assumed he would then fly directly back to Singapore to resume work.

Family realised he never returned to work in Singapore

During the past two weeks, the family sent multiple messages and made numerous calls, all of which went unanswered.

Growing concerned, they contacted the foot reflexology centre in Singapore where Mr Cheng is employed, only to discover that he never returned to work following his trip.

The family is urging anyone with information regarding Mr Cheng’s whereabouts to contact his siblings:

Brother: 010-666 0629

Sister: 016-760 2455

Also read: Missing 15-year-old girl last seen in Hougang on 12 Nov, police appealing for information



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.