New Footage In Buangkok Fatal Accident Reveals Circumstances Before Delivery Rider Collided With Lorry

New Footage Of Buangkok Accident Shows Delivery Rider Changing Lanes Before Collision

On Thursday (1 Sep) evening, a 45-year-old food delivery rider passed away after colliding with a lorry in Buangkok. The lorry driver was later arrested for drink driving.

New footage of the accident has since emerged, revealing that the food delivery rider was trying to overtake the lorry driver at the time.

The video shows the rider signalling his intention to change lanes from the leftmost lane at about 7.50pm.

He then travels across two lanes, reaching the rightmost lane, alongside the lorry.

Lorry speeds up & hits rider

After travelling beside the lorry for a short while, the rider seems to speed up in an attempt to get in front of the vehicle.

At this time, the rider’s signal is still on, and he manages to get ahead of the lorry.

However, instead of slowing down, the lorry appears to speed up, colliding with the side of the motorcycle.

Following that, the rider is thrown off his bike and falls onto the road.

Rider passed away & driver arrested for drunk driving

The accident occurred at about 7.50pm along the northeast-bound side of Buangkok Green, heading toward Sengkang East Road.

A pool of blood was subsequently spotted on the road.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the rider sustained serious injuries from the collision.

The rider was then conveyed to the hospital in an unconscious state. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police arrested the 54-year-old lorry driver for drink driving, and police investigations are ongoing.

MS News sends our sincerest condolences to the rider’s family and friends.

