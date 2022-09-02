Food Delivery Rider Passes Away After Buangkok Accident, Lorry Driver Arrested For Drink Driving

Food Delivery Rider Passes Away After Accident In Buangkok On 1 Sep

A 45-year-old food delivery rider recently met his demise after colliding with a lorry in Buangkok.

The lorry driver, a 54-year-old man, has since been arrested for drink driving.

Food delivery rider passes away after accident with lorry in Buangkok

Shin Min Daily News reports that the accident occurred at about 7.50pm along the northeast-bound side of Buangkok Green heading toward Sengkang East Road.

According to the Chinese newspaper, the male food delivery rider was travelling on a motorcycle when he collided with the lorry.

The impact from the collision sent the motorcycle falling to the ground. The delivery rider sustained severe injuries as a result.

A noticeably green delivery bag was seen attached to the motorcycle which was lying on the road.

A Shin Min Daily News reader who witnessed the aftermath of the accident recounted seeing a pool of blood at the scene.

The reader did not spot the victim, whom paramedics had likely whisked away at the time. However, they saw three vehicles and a motorcycle on the road.

The section of the road was reportedly blocked off till the early hours of the morning.

Lorry driver arrested for drink driving

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the police shared that the food delivery rider was unconscious when conveyed to the hospital.

The 45-year-old subsequently succumbed to his injuries there.

The police have also arrested the 54-year-old lorry driver for drink driving.

Police investigations are currently underway.

MS News conveys our heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased rider.

