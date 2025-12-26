Elderly man in Thailand found dead after allegedly slipping & striking his head

Man dies after falling while putting on trousers at home

An elderly man was found dead inside his home in Chiang Mai, Thailand, after he slipped while putting on his trousers.

It is believed that he struck his head on the bed during his fall in the Ban Pang Hai village home.

According to Khaosod, authorities were alerted to the case at around 4.50pm on Wednesday (24 Dec).

Upon arrival, they found the 75-year-old man lying beside a bed inside the house.

He had suffered a head wound, and lost a large amount of blood.

Believed to have slipped while changing clothes

Preliminary findings showed that the man had lived in the area for nearly two decades with his wife, who had two children from a previous relationship.

After his wife passed away several years ago, the children moved elsewhere, and the man had been living alone.

Police believe the man lost his balance while putting on his trousers, slipped, and hit his head against the bed.

The impact caused heavy bleeding, and he was unable to seek help before succumbing to his injuries.

Family raised alarm after calls went unanswered

Concern arose when his adopted child tried to call him but received no response even after multiple attempts.

They later went to the house to check on him and noticed blood leaking out from the doorway, prompting them to immediately notify the authorities.

His body was later transported to a hospital for a post-mortem examination to confirm the cause of death.

Police said there were no signs of foul play, and the case is currently being treated as an accidental death.

