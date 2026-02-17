American man beaten to death in Thailand after harassing ex-girlfriend with weapon for reconciliation

Foreign man in Thailand harasses ex with weapon, ends up beaten to death

On 16 Feb, four men in Thailand killed a man from the United States of America in an altercation after the former had repeatedly harassed his ex-girlfriend.

Locals say the deceased had been constantly trying to visit the woman’s residence for the past month.

The harassment came to a head at around 6pm on Monday (16 Feb) when the man, armed with a knife, approached a nearby shop where the woman’s brother worked.

Fatal brawl just days after Valentine’s

When they saw the armed man approach, four of the men confronted him, with at least one of them armed with a metal pipe. Clips show the group chasing the 55-year-old man out into the street before beating him.

The shop owner, who employed the men, said she tried to stop them from continuing the attack to no avail.

When authorities arrived at the scene at 6.10pm, they confirmed that the foreign man had succumbed to his wounds. He was reportedly stabbed, presumably with the knife he had brought.

One additional person was also reportedly injured.

Harassment before fatal confrontation

According to the shop owner, the foreign man had been constantly pestering his ex-girlfriend for reconciliation for the past month. Things escalated when he broke into her apartment while armed with a knife the night prior.

Fortunately, the woman had been staying at a different residence for her own safety that night.

She also filed a police report on the morning of 16 Feb.

Locals say the man had been living in the area for multiple years. They often saw him walking his dog in the evenings.