Foreign worker pleads for information after bag containing work permit & valuables gets stolen in Geylang

Bag containing foreign worker’s work permit and valuables stolen in Geylang

On Monday (2 Sept), a foreign worker from Bangladesh took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page to seek information regarding a theft in Geylang.

According to the post, the incident occurred outside a ground-floor shop in Eunos Crescent at around 9am on Saturday (31 Aug).

The 29-year-old construction worker claimed that the thieves nicked a bag containing his work permit, bank card, certificate, S$300 cash, working tools, and even his lunch for that day.

Duo steal bag after lingering outside store

CCTV footage of the incident showed a man and a woman, dressed in casual attire, loitering around a haversack that had been placed outside the store.

The incident occurred while the worker was working on a partition inside the store.

The worker, who wished to remain anonymous, told MS News that he had left his bag outside the store he was working at as he “thought Singapore was safe” with the many CCTV cameras.

He also said that he didn’t want his bag to “ruin the shop” so he placed it outside.

He noted that the two had been walking around outside the convenience store for about three minutes before the theft.

At around 9.08am, the woman can be seen standing in front of the bag and looking at it, seemingly plotting how to steal the bag unnoticed.

The man then approaches her, and the two hesitate before swiftly grabbing the haversack.

The duo hastily walk away from the scene, after which the clip ends.

Worker filed police report for stolen bag

The worker told MS News that it was not until 11.35am that he noticed his bag was missing. According to his post, the bag contained his hard-earned money, which amounted to around 11 days of his salary.

“If anyone knows, please help me find them,” the caption read.

He added that he had filed a police report and is currently awaiting an update on the case.

