4 foreigners arrested for working as delivery riders in S’pore after MOM checks 30 potential hotspots

4 foreigners nabbed for working as delivery riders as MOM ramps up enforcement

Four foreigners have been nabbed for working illegally as delivery riders in Singapore over the past few months.

The arrests came as the authorities checked more than 30 potential hotspots across the island, said Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon in a Facebook post on Monday (8 Sept).

644 delivery riders checked in clampdown against foreigners

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) has ramped up enforcement operations against foreigners engaging in platform work, Dr Koh said.

Identifying the hotspots covered by the operations in collaboration with the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), MOM officers checked a total of 644 delivery workers, of which four foreigners were arrested for not having valid work passes.

The most recent inspection probed 269 delivery workers, with one foreigner found working illegally and arrested.

He credited local delivery riders for their “strong support” and cooperation with officers so the checks could be conducted smoothly.

Some foreigners employed as delivery riders with valid work passes

Dr Koh noted that 22 of the delivery workers it came across were employed by traditional logistics companies, F&B restaurants and other retail businesses in Singapore.

They held valid work passes and were delivering goods such as food, documents, lab materials and eyewear for their employers, who may employ foreigners with valid work passes as delivery personnel.

Some of the foreign delivery personnel used their own transport, including foreign-registered motorcycles.

This is allowed and legal, the minister of state said.

MOM remains committed to stamping out illegal delivery riders

As for foreigners working as delivery riders illegally, MOM remains committed to stamping out the practice as it disadvantages local platform workers, Dr Koh said.

The ministry will continue to work with NDCA in conducting regular checks at potential hotspots.

He also encouraged members of the public to report foreigners suspected of working as illegal delivery riders.

In a Facebook post on the same day, NDCA thanked MOM and local delivery riders for their “strong cooperation”.

“NDCA will continue working closely with MOM to keep our delivery sector fair and safe,” it said, adding that the checks helped to ensure a level playing field and protected the jobs and livelihoods of local delivery riders.

More complaints of foreigners ‘renting’ locals’ delivery rider accounts

The inspections came as complaints proliferated over foreign delivery riders allegedly “renting” locals’ accounts to take food orders, intensifying competition for local riders.

NDCA said the problem had worsened since the group was formed in June last year, from just a handful of cases then to dozens of complaints every week now.

The problem reportedly began during the Covid-19 pandemic when many Singaporeans signed up for delivery jobs but kept their accounts when restrictions eased, and began “renting” them to others for profit.

Under Singapore law, foreigners caught working without a valid work pass face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Locals who abet such offences are subject to the same penalties.

Foreigners will also be permanently barred from working in Singapore upon conviction.

