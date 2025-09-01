Foreign riders allegedly ‘rent’ local delivery accounts to snatch orders in S’pore, complaints surge to dozens weekly

Complaints increase as foreign delivery riders use ‘rented’ local delivery accounts in Singapore

Complaints have been mounting over foreign delivery riders allegedly “renting” locals’ accounts to take food orders, intensifying competition for Singapore’s homegrown riders.

According to the National Delivery Champions Association (NDCA), the issue has spiralled since the group was formed in June last year, from just a handful of cases then, to dozens of complaints every single week now.

Foreign delivery riders working illegally in Singapore

Shin Min Daily News previously reported that cases of foreign delivery riders working illegally have caused discontent among local riders.

Some local riders have even confronted them in person, while others took photos and videos to submit as evidence to the authorities.

NDCA president Ng Gan Poh said reports of illegal delivery work have risen from a few weekly cases to dozens.

He said the association gets five to ten reports daily and submits weekly reports to authorities for enforcement.

Acting on these complaints, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) recently carried out an islandwide enforcement operation, arresting three foreigners suspected of working illegally.

Delivery accounts allegedly being rented out

“Even after accounting for duplicate reports of the same rider, the number of violations remains high,” Mr Ng said.

The problem, he noted, began during the pandemic when many Singaporeans signed up for delivery jobs. After restrictions eased, some kept their accounts but began “renting” them out to outsiders for profit.

“These outsiders are very cautious,” he said. “They now mainly arrange transactions through Telegram chat groups, and only those who know the channels can rent accounts.”

Hard for riders to identify foreigners

A Shin Min reporter who visited Causeway Point in Woodlands spoke to Mr Liang (surname transliterated), 25, who has been a rider for two years.

He claimed that he often spots suspicious riders: “Many of them don’t wear official delivery uniforms and rarely speak to other riders. They grab orders and leave quickly every time.”

While he avoids direct confrontation to prevent trouble, he has heard of arguments breaking out when others confronted them.

Another rider, Zheng Jinyao (name transliterated), 45, said that spotting foreign riders isn’t easy.

Some Malaysians allegedly cross into Woodlands to deliver, renting accounts that are charged daily or weekly with privately agreed rates.

Many foreign riders also rely on personal mobility devices (PMDs), making it even harder to verify their identities.

“We report suspicious riders, hoping authorities act, as rising competition is greatly affecting us.”

Another delivery rider, Wang Zhiyuan (name transliterated), 40, said that account owners can earn several hundred dollars a month by renting them out, with some paid per delivery.

“The higher the account level, the higher the rental fee.”

Man says he uses wife’s account to help her

In one case highlighted by Shin Min, a reader claimed to have spotted a man consistently using a woman’s account in Woodlands over the past year.

The reporter eventually reached Mr Zhu (surname transliterated), 32, who admitted that the account he used to receive orders belonged to his wife, while he holds a long-term visit pass.

He said he does not deliver every day, only helping occasionally when his wife experiences low blood sugar, averaging about one to two days a week.

He said he had tried to get his own delivery account but was unsuccessful, so he used his wife’s account instead.

Also read: 375 riders inspected in island-wide operation against illegal delivery work, 3 foreigners arrested

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.