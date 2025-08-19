375 riders inspected in island-wide operation against illegal delivery work, 3 foreigners arrested

Enforcement operations against illegal delivery riders ends in arrest of 3 foreigners

Three foreigners have been arrested for working illegally as delivery riders in Singapore following island-wide enforcement operations, Senior Minister of State for Health and Manpower Dr Koh Poh Koon said on Monday (18 Aug).

In a Facebook post, Dr Koh said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) conducted the checks over the past weeks, acting on complaints and feedback received through the National Delivery Champions Association’s (NDCA) regular engagements with delivery workers.

Of the 375 riders inspected, three foreigners were found to be working without valid permits and are now under investigation.

MOM is also looking into local account holders suspected of abetting the offences by allowing their accounts to be misused.

Foreigners caught working without valid work pass face fine and/or prison

Under Singapore law, foreigners caught working without a valid work pass face a fine of up to S$20,000, imprisonment of up to two years, or both.

Locals who abet such offences are subject to the same penalties.

Foreigners will also be permanently barred from working in Singapore upon conviction.

“These operations are essential to deter illegal platform work, even as the Platform Workers Trilateral Group develops its recommendations,” Dr Koh said.

He added that MOM will continue to partner NDCA in conducting enforcement checks to safeguard the interests of delivery workers.

Tripartite workgroup to address challenges

To tackle the growing concerns of illegal delivery work and other issues, NTUC has called for the formation of a new tripartite workgroup.

The group, which brings together NTUC and its affiliated Platform Work Associations, MOM, the Ministry of Transport, and platform operators such as Grab, will study the challenges faced by platform workers and propose solutions.

The workgroup held its first meeting on 14 July and is expected to release its report by the end of the year.

Its focus will include strengthening income stability, addressing safety concerns, and ensuring fair competition by curbing illegal work.

Featured image adapted from Koh Poh Koon on Facebook.