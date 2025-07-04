‘Our platform workers must be treated fairly’: Govt & Grab form group to tackle issue of foreign delivery riders

Foreign delivery riders seen misusing accounts, taking on jobs illegally without work permits: NTUC

Foreigners working illegally as delivery riders will be one of the issues addressed by a new work group formed by the Government and Grab.

According to an NTUC press release on Friday (4 July), the new trilateral group will comprise the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), Ministry of Transport (MOT), NTUC and Grab.

It will be headed by:

Senior Minister of State for Manpower Koh Poh Koon

Senior Minister of State for Transport Sun Xueling

NTUC Secretary-General Ng Chee Meng

Grab Managing Director of Operations Yee Wee Tang

Foreign delivery riders a concern for platform workers

In a Facebook post on the same day, Mr Ng said he met platform workers, who shared their “tough, real-life” concerns.

One of them was foreigners working as delivery riders illegally, some by misusing accounts on platforms like Grab.

Others were taking on jobs from outsourced companies even though they do not hold valid work permits, according to the feedback, Mr Ng noted, adding:

This directly affects the earnings and job opportunities of legitimate delivery workers in Singapore.

Ng Chee Meng calls for work group to address issue

In the NTUC statement, Mr Ng called for a trilateral workgroup to address the issue of foreign delivery riders, among other challenges faced by platform workers.

He noted that it is illegal for foreigners to accept delivery jobs on platforms, as platform work can only be undertaken by Singaporeans.

While platform operators, like Grab, can outsource jobs to companies that are allowed to hire foreigners with work permits, foreigners without the relevant work permits were purportedly seen doing these jobs.

He said Singapore’s platform workers are “vulnerable” and face many challenges in earning a living, adding:

It is not right that they suffer from reduced earnings due to competition from illegal workers… Our platform workers must be treated fairly as they make an honest living.

Grab’s participation lauded

NTUC said the work group aims to “provide a regular opportunity for the Government to help resolve issues that may require their intervention”.

In a joint statement on Friday, MOM and MOT said it will collectively address platform workers’ challenges and safeguard their well-being, given “the rapidly evolving platform economy”.

It also lauded Grab’s participation in the group, adding that it “sends a strong signal” on the platform operators’ commitment to collaborate with the Government and NTUC “to address salient issues”.

Other platform operations could also join in future, with the statement saying the group will “explore” bringing them into the discussions subsequently.

Grab has measures to bar foreigners from registering

In a statement to MS News, a Grab spokesperson said the company was “committed” to safeguarding platform workers’ livelihoods and finding ways to “stamp out illegal delivery services”.

Adding that it has measures in place to bar foreigners from registering, Grab pledged to work with the Government, NTUC and other operators to protect platform workers.

This will be by sharing and co-developing best practices, the spokesperson said, adding:

Together, we will support the development of a sustainable platform economy that continues to deliver value to both platform workers and consumers.

