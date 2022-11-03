Forest Near Bedok Camp To Be Cleared By 2029, Will Make Way For 10,000 Homes

Forest Near Bedok Camp To Be Cleared From 2023, May Impact Wildlife Habitats

Back in June, the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) announced the construction of residential estates at Bayshore and near Upper Changi MRT station.

Since then, the Housing Development Board (HDB) has published more information on the project, and the area they need to clear to make way for the developments.

In a report published on Tuesday (1 Nov), HDB shared that 31 hectares of forest near Bedok Camp will be cleared by 2029, to make way for 10,000 new homes.

The areas are reportedly of “minor to moderate” conservation value. However, construction in the area will have irreversible impacts due to the loss of habitats.

Forest near Bedok Camp among few “substantial forest fragments” left in the East

According to the study, the areas due for clearance have “minor to moderate” conservation value due to several factors:

Low species richness

Low proportion of species with conservation significance

Dominance of non-native flora

Of the 196 flora species on record, only 16 are of conservation significance.

As for the 147 species of fauna, only six prove to be of conservation significance, all of which are birds.

However, The Straits Times reported that the plot of land between Upper East Coast Road, Bayshore Road, East Coast Parkway (ECP), and Bedok Camp is among the remaining few “substantial forest fragments” in eastern Singapore.

The proposed construction will also lead to “irreversible” impacts. This is especially because of the loss of flora and fauna habitat, which will probably be of “moderate” significance even after mitigation measures.

Construction works to take place from 2023 to 2029

While the plot of land has been earmarked for housing developments since 2003, site clearance works will likely commence only in 2023, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Construction works may last six years, possibly concluding in 2029.

The public can view and submit their feedback on the report via HDB’s website till 29 Nov 2022.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.