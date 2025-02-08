‘I never said the basement was included’: Woman in China secretly lives in house after selling it to family

Former home owner in China secretly lived in basement for years

In a twist straight out of the Oscar-winning movie ‘Parasite’, a man in China discovered that his home’s previous owner had been living out of a secret basement underneath the house for years.

According to the South China Morning Post, the man, surnamed Li, had settled into his ¥2 million (S$373,000) home after nearly a decade of living there.

He bought the house — located in the city centre of Jiangsu, China — seven years ago and lived there with his family.

Discovering a hidden door behind a staircase

Mr Li was cleaning his home when he first found a mysterious door behind a staircase.

Confused by the discovery, he explored what lay behind the door but was left aghast by what he saw.

At the bottom of the stairs was a fully furnished room with ventilation, lighting, and a small bar.

He also saw traces that someone had recently been living there.

Former owner said she never sold him the basement

Mr Li then confronted the previous homeowner, a woman surnamed Zhang, for hiding the existence of the basement during the sale.

In response, she told him she never included the basement in the price of the house.

“I sold you the house, but I never said the basement was included,” she said.

Ms Zhang added that she had been using the room as her personal recreational space.

She even asked Mr Li where she was supposed to relax if the basement belonged to him.

It is unclear how the woman managed to sneak into the basement unnoticed.

Mr Li took Ms Zhang to court claiming that since he paid for the property, the basement should also be his.

The court then ruled in Mr Li’s favour, granting him full ownership of the basement. Ms Zhang was also ordered to pay the man compensation.

Also read: Hotel Guests Lose S$27.4K In Cash & Valuables In Thailand, Room Had Hidden Door Disguised As Mirror

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from spxChrome on Canva. Image is for illustration purposes only.