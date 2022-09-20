Four Star Clearance Sale Has Up To 90% Off Mattresses, Refresh Your Home For 2023

Four Star Annual Stock Clearance Sale Happening In Yew Tee From 21-25 Sep

Believe it or not, we’re already approaching the last quarter of 2022.

Looking at the state of your HDB flat, with clothes draped over chairs and things piling up in corners, perhaps it’s time to plan for a makeover so you can welcome 2023 with a refreshed pad.

Four Star is having its annual stock clearance sale in Yew Tee from 21 to 25 Sep. With discounts of up to 90%, you can check out a wide range of wallet-friendly furniture that’ll help you achieve the aesthetic you’ve always wanted.

From mattresses of various sizes to bed frames, here’s what you can look forward to at the event.

Four Star annual clearance sale has mattresses to suit different needs

The key to a good night’s sleep – something that Singaporeans desperately need – is a good mattress, and there’ll be plenty of these at the sale.

After hours of hunching over your work desk, your spine and shoulders will be screaming for relief at the end of the day.

Four Star’s literally got your back for this with their Chiro+ Back Care mattresses, specially designed to provide orthopaedic posture support with their firmness and durability.

Hopefully, this will put an end to you getting up feeling like you played a game of Twister in your sleep.

If you tend to find yourself waking up drenched in sweat because of Singapore’s notorious heat, you might want to consider Four Star’s Detense Arcticsilk cooling mattresses.

Eco fibres and heat-dispersing technology combine powers to give you a cooling and comfy snooze, whether or not you decide to turn on the air conditioner.

The right bed can improve your sleep quality, letting you wake up refreshed and ready to take on a brand new day.

Bed frames & other accessories to go with your new mattress

Of course, your new mattress wouldn’t be complete without a bed frame.

Four Star’s storage beds are made for those with limited space in their apartments. The mattresses can be lifted easily via a hydraulic system, allowing you to stow things like spare sheets and towels underneath.

By keeping these items neatly hidden away, you’ll also be able to maintain a stylish minimalist appearance in your bedroom.

Speaking of sheets and towels, there’ll be lots of those at the sale too.

Epitex has silky smooth bedsheets from just S$29, as well as pillows, towels, and floor mats from S$10, making it convenient to stock up while shopping for big-ticket items.

After all, it’s always nice to have matching colours around the bedroom, making it a pleasing environment to relax.

Sofas in different finishes & colours

When we’re not chilling in bed, we can probably be found lazing on the couch in the living room. This is why it’s so important to have a good sofa to plonk on after a long, hard day.

At the Four Star clearance sale, you’ll find high-quality sofas in both fabric and leather finishes to suit different preferences.

And just like the storage beds, some of them can be raised so you can put stuff in the compartments underneath.

Tip: It’ll be a great spot to dump any clutter and make your place look spick and span before your parents visit.

Everyone deserves to express themselves through their furniture, and what better way to do that than with colour?

Whether you’re looking for bold hues to brighten up the space or calming neutrals for a zen vibe, there’ll be over 50 shades for you to choose from to help you achieve your interior design #goals.

If you’re someone who needs to have their own nook, this is your chance to grab one of Four Star’s single-seater recliner sofas, which are on sale from S$199.

Given how comfy they look, don’t be surprised if you come home to find one of your family members napping in the plush seat.

Get the furniture you need at the Four Star annual stock clearance sale

It’s not often you get to shop for furniture with discounts of up to 90%, so Four Star’s four-day clearance sale, which happens just once a year, is something homeowners on a budget would not want to miss.

Besides the ones mentioned above, here are more attractive promotional prices you can expect to find:

Pocketed spring mattress: Single size — from S$199 Super single size — from S$299 Queen size — from S$399 King size — from S$499

Bed frame, storage bed, and pull-out bed — from S$199

3-Seater Sofa — from S$499

Recliner chair — from S$199

In addition, you can enjoy free parking, free taxi claim, and free delivery with any purchase, helping you to save money on logistics.

The sweet deals don’t stop there — customers can get free gifts with their purchases, including an air fryer, air purifier, and a Four Star Tencel Chiro Pillow.

Excited to start planning your trip? Here’s how you can get to the event:



Four Star Annual Stock Clearance Sale

Dates: 21-25 Sep

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Address: 18 Sungei Kadut Street 2, #01-02, Hafary Building, Singapore 729236

Nearest MRT: Yew Tee Station

There is also ample parking space for those who are driving.

For more information and updates, visit Four Star’s website here or follow them on Facebook.

If you have any other burning questions about their products, you may contact the following hotlines:

8613 9800 (for mattresses and bed frames)

8111 6169 (for sofas and other types of furniture)

New year, new look for your home

No matter what kind of 2022 you’ve been having, 2023 will be a chance to start afresh, and giving your humble abode a brand new look is one way to do it.

With inflation and rising living costs on everyone’s mind, it’s even more important to ensure your money goes to something worthwhile, like creating a comfortable environment at home.

As every experienced homeowner would attest, your house deserves your investment because that’s where you’ll likely be living for the rest of your life.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star.