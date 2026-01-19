Four Star CNY sale has up to 75% off premium mattresses & sofas, with trade-in rebates of up to S$288

Four Star CNY Fortune Sale at Eunos brings premium furniture at special prices

There’s something quietly comforting about starting fresh at the beginning of a new year. And with the Year of the Horse approaching, it feels especially fitting to talk about momentum, comfort, and setting yourself up for a smoother ride ahead.

If your home has been feeling a little tired, now might be the perfect time to rein it in and give it a well-deserved refresh.

From 20 to 25 Jan 2026, Four Star is having a Chinese New Year (CNY) Fortune Sale at their Eunos Avenue outlet, inviting homeowners to kickstart the year with thoughtful upgrades, generous deals, and furniture pieces designed to go the distance.

A good year starts with better rest

If you’re determined to make 2026 the year you stop horsing around about your sleep schedule and finally get some proper rest, a mattress that genuinely supports your body night after night makes all the difference.

Four Star’s Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress is one of the standouts at the sale. Built with individual pocketed springs, it offers targeted support while reducing motion transfer, ideal if you share your bed with a restless sleeper.

The mattress also features ArcticSilk fibres that feel cool to the touch and help dissipate heat. Add anti-static properties and a warranty of up to 15 years, and you have a mattress clearly designed for the long haul.

There are also options tailored to specific needs, such as the Tencel Skin Care mattress for those with sensitive skin, and the Chiro Back Care mattress, which focuses on orthopaedic posture support for better spinal alignment.

To sweeten the deal, single mattresses start from S$288, while limited sets of queen mattresses paired with bedframes are going for just S$988, wallet-friendly upgrades that leave you with extra room in the budget for bigger angbaos and even more snacks.

There is also a buy-one-free-two promotion, where purchasing a queen-sized mattress gets you a free single mattress and bedframe.

Combine your purchase with trade-in rebates of up to S$288 on selected items, and you can tackle both sides of the upgrade dilemma by refreshing your home setup while clearing out old furniture you no longer need.

Custom bedframes that fit your home & aesthetic

Comfort aside, the right bedframe plays just as important a role in how your bedroom looks and functions day to day.

Four Star lets you customise everything from headboard designs to fabrics and colours, with over 60 options available. Whether your style leans clean and minimalist or statement-making and vibrant, there is ample room to make it your own, with designer bedframes starting from S$288 during the sale.

The sale is also a good opportunity to consider an inset bedframe, a design that is less commonly highlighted in the market. Featuring a wraparound structure for a seamless look, the mattress sits neatly within the frame, making it less likely to shift or slide during sleep.

For smaller homes where making every square foot count matters, pull-out beds are a practical favourite.

Easily tucked away when not in use, they are ideal for kids’ rooms, guest spaces, or the occasional sleepover. Some designs can even be transformed from a single bed into a queen-sized setup, making them surprisingly versatile.

Space-saving storage beds are another smart option for compact homes. With side or front drawers and a German hydraulic lift system that allows for effortless lifting, these beds turn wasted space into practical, everyday storage solutions.

Prices start from S$488, making them a functional upgrade without feeling like a splurge.

Kick back in comfort & style

During the festive season, the living room becomes the most buzzing space in the home, playing host to gatherings, long conversations, and cosy nights spent watching TV together.

With so much time spent entertaining and unwinding as a group, comfort matters more than ever. Four Star’s sofa and recliner range covers everything from pet-friendly fabrics and modular designs to electric recliners with whisper-quiet motors and adjustable headrests.

There’s even a modern sliding armchair that gently transforms into a recliner, making it a thoughtful upgrade for that one favourite chair everyone knows belongs to Dad.

One highlight is the L-shaped electric slider sofa, which combines soft upholstery, smooth sliding motion, hidden storage, and a compact footprint that works well in modern homes.

Selected models are going at up to 75% off, while three-seater recliners start from S$888, with trade-in rebates available.

And speaking of watching TV, Four Star also has ready-to-customise media walls priced from S$788, making it easy to elevate the space without committing to a full renovation.

Featuring fluted panels, marble-inspired finishes, ambient LED lighting, and seamless hidden storage, they add a designer touch while keeping clutter neatly out of sight. Better still, installation takes around two weeks, making them a practical upgrade even during the busy festive period.

Everyday essentials that keep the home running smoothly

Of course, no get-together is complete without lots of eating.

For festive and everyday meals alike, natural wood dining sets add warmth to the home. Built with a durable, smooth, and easy-to-clean surface for everyday convenience, you’ll find four-seater sets starting from S$388 during the Four Star sale.

Beyond mealtimes, thoughtful storage makes a big difference to daily routines, too.

Four Star’s customisable wardrobes are designed to suit modern homes, with flexible compartments, smooth sliding doors, built-in LED lighting, and integrated mirrors that make daily routines feel more seamless.

They can also be tailored to fit rooms with tricky layouts, allowing for customised heights and depths where needed.

With prices starting from S$488, these wardrobes make it easier to stay organised while elevating the look of your space, without sacrificing style or blowing your budget.

Make this a year that runs smoothly with Four Star

With the right rest, a comfortable home, and smart upgrades that support everyday living, you might just find yourself trotting into the Year of the Horse feeling lighter, calmer, and better prepared for what lies ahead.

In addition to the special CNY sale prices, shoppers can also enjoy festive giveaways, including a free memory foam neckcare pillow with a minimum spend of S$1,500, or a travel luggage worth S$199 with purchases above S$2,500.

Customers will also receive a CNY gift set with any purchase, while all shoppers can pick up a CNY fortune cookie during the event.

To round things off, there are instant rebates of up to S$588 on selected sofas and furniture with a minimum spend of S$1,000, making it an ideal time to refresh your home ahead of the new year.

Here are the details to take note of:



Four Star CNY Fortune Sale

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72 Eunos Avenue 7, Level 1, Singapore 409570

Dates: 20 – 25 Jan 2026

Opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT stations: Paya Lebar & Eunos

Terms and conditions apply. For full details, visit Four Star’s official website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates. You can also reach out via WhatsApp at 8082 0093 for mattress and bedframe enquiries, or 9068 1287 for furniture-related enquiries.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star and by MS News.