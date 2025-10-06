Four Star moving out sale has up to 90% off mattresses & sofas, plan your year-end home refresh

Up to 90% off Four Star furniture at Ubi Vertex moving out sale

We’re already in the last quarter of 2025, which means the festive season — and all the visits, gatherings, and year-end or new year resets that come with it — is just around the corner.

For some, it’s the ideal moment to refresh their space before welcoming family and friends. And for those who’ve just collected the keys to their own place, it’s about finally creating a haven that feels complete.

If you’ve been waiting for the right time to invest in new furniture, Four Star is holding a five-day moving out sale at their Ubi Vertex outlet that could be just the opportunity.

With mattresses and sofas marked down by up to 90%, it’s the perfect chance to step into the new year in comfort and style without stretching your budget.

Save on mattresses, bed frames & storage beds

There’s no better way to recharge for the busy holiday period than with quality sleep, and the right mattress totally makes all the difference.

At the Four Star Ubi Vertex sale, you’ll find the brand’s best-sellers are going at prices that make upgrading feel like a no-brainer.

The Detense ArcticSilk Metex mattress, designed with cooling eco-fibres that enhance heat dissipation, is a lifesaver for humid nights — say goodbye to tossing, turning, and waking up in a sweat.

If backaches have been your plus-one after long hours of work or spring-cleaning, the Chiro+ collection supports proper posture and spinal alignment so you wake up ready for the next day’s celebrations.

It’s also the perfect time to think beyond mattresses. Customisable bed frames let you showcase your style, while pull-out beds offer a practical fix for welcoming overnight guests.

And if storage is always running low, a hydraulic lift storage bed gives you extra room to tuck away bedding, winter clothes, or holiday decorations once the season winds down, keeping everything neat and ready for next year.

With up to 90% off mattresses and prices for bed frames and storage beds starting from just S$299, this sale is both practical and timely, helping you maximise comfort and space as you head into the new year.

Upgrade your living room with signature sofas & recliners

Whether you’re hosting a lively get-together or winding down with a quiet night in, the living room is where everything happens.

At the Ubi Vertex sale, Four Star is clearing a wide range of sofas — from plush swivel seats to spacious L-shaped sets — starting from just S$499, so you’ll have no trouble finding one that suits both your lifestyle and your budget.

Imagine a fluffy sofa with a backrest that swivels 360 degrees, letting you shift effortlessly from sitting upright with a book to lounging in front of the TV, or lying flat out for a much-needed nap.

Movie buffs will love the L-shaped recliner with its built-in cup holder and hidden storage — perfect for snacking in style while catching the latest blockbusters (or letting the kids stream ‘KPop Demon Hunters’ for the thousandth time).

If you’re after something truly indulgent, the modern three-seater electric recliner is hard to beat.

It features powered recline and headrest functions, pocketed spring seats, and an ergonomic high-back design, delivering the kind of comfort you’d expect in a premium cinema hall — except you don’t actually need to leave the house.

Best of all, it’s now just S$799 — down from the original S$2,998 — but only for a limited time, so don’t sleep on this deal.

Shop the Four Star Ubi Vertex moving out sale from 8 to 12 Oct

Aside from the massive discounts, shoppers can look forward to a whole host of perks that make the Four Star Ubi Vertex sale even sweeter: no GST, free delivery, and even a 1-for-1 mattress disposal service so you don’t have to wrestle with the old one on your own.

Driving? Parking’s free once you check out. Taking a cab or ride-hailing service? They’ll cover that, too. Add to that 0% interest instalment plans and warranties of up to 15 years, and you’ll enjoy peace of mind along with many good nights’ sleep.

Here’s all you need to know to plan your trip down:

Four Star Ubi Vertex moving out sale

Address: 33 Ubi Avenue 3, #01-18 Tower A, Singapore 408868

Dates: 8 – 12 Oct

Opening hours: 11am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Macpherson and Ubi

For more details, visit the Four Star website or keep up with their latest updates on Facebook and Instagram.

If you’d like to reach out directly, just drop them a WhatsApp at 9234 4442 (for mattresses and bed frames) or 9068 1287 (for all other furniture).

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star and by MS News.