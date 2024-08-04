5 ‘superpowers’ you didn’t know furniture could have & how to get them all at 59% off

Four Star National Day Sale has all you need to make your house feel like Home, truly

As Singapore’s 59th birthday draws near, it’s the perfect time to not only look back on how far we’ve come but to also celebrate in style. And what better way to party than by snagging a deal that’s as thrilling as it is wallet-friendly?

From 7 to 11 Aug, Four Star is rolling out its National Day sale with a jaw-dropping 59% storewide discount on mattresses, bed frames, sofas, dining tables, and more.

And get this: its furniture comes with their very own “superpowers”. Keep reading to discover what makes these pieces truly extraordinary.

They can keep you cool on hot nights

If Frozone from ‘The Incredibles’ were a mattress, he’d totally be the Detense ArcticSilk CU+.

Engineered to help sleepers chill in our little red dot’s perpetual sauna, this mattress features high-performance cushioning that’ll have you feeling like you’re floating on a cloud of coolness.

Thanks to revolutionary Japanese technology, this mattress ensures a refreshing night’s sleep with top-notch airflow that keeps your temperature just right.

Beyond staying cool, its silk-feel eco-fibres also zap away static, reducing stress and muscle tension while keeping dust at bay. Talk about an all-rounder.

They can repel water

If you’ve got rowdy kids, naughty pets or throw epic house parties like Tony Stark, then you’ll need furniture that’s as tough as his Iron Man suits.

Four Star has just the sofa for the job. First off, it’s crafted from high-tech AquaPro fabric that’s powerful enough to repel liquids, which means no more freaking out over unexpected spills.

We put it to the test at Four Star’s showroom, and sure enough, water trickled off like there was an invisible force field around it.

Secondly, these sofas are made with Mastrotto Italian thick leather, built to withstand daily use and scratches while staying breathable. Say goodbye to the usual warm, sticky leather.

Last but not least, finding the perfect design is a breeze with customisable configurations, fabrics, and colours to match your personal style and living room dimensions.

Whether you’re looking to recreate Bruce Wayne’s dark and sophisticated Batcave aesthetic or Peter Parker’s playful and energetic style, Four Star’s got you covered.

They can alleviate pain & discomfort

As much as we love to ‘Stand Up for Singapore’ during National Day, let’s be real — being on our feet for too long can leave our backs begging for mercy.

Not to fret, because Four Star has your back — literally — with the Chiro+ mattress.

Designed to be extra firm, it’s like having a personal back support hero that focuses on orthopaedic posture and overall well-being.

Its top-notch firmness and durability ensure optimal spine alignment, easing any pain and discomfort.

Plus, it’s eco-friendly, made from performance fibres derived from selected plant-based ingredients, so you can snooze soundly knowing your mattress is saving the planet in a way.

They can withstand extreme heat & pressure

Singaporeans are known for handling pressure like a pro, whether it’s from school, work, or other responsibilities.

Reflecting this resilience, Four Star has created a dining table that withstands the physical pressure of external factors.

Made from sintered stone, these tables laugh in the face of extreme heat — and we’re not just talking about fresh-off-the-stove pots.

During our visit to the Four Star showroom, someone decided to test this with a blowtorch, and the flames just danced on the surface, leaving the table unscathed.

As if that weren’t amazing enough, this juggernaut of a table can handle over 10,000 tonnes of pressure, is non-toxic, and is both scratch and stain-resistant, making it extremely easy to maintain.

On top of all these amazing superpowers, the table is extendable, making it perfect for large gatherings and epic feasts.

They can reduce skin irritation

Crowded trains at peak hour, discovering your favourite hawker stall has closed down, paying extra for cut chilli at a restaurant — these are some classic Singaporean pet peeves.

With all these annoyances, the last thing you want is to add skin irritation to the list.

Luckily, Four Star is here to save the day with its Tencel mattress series.

Also known as Lyocell, Tencel is a mighty material derived from the wood pulp of eucalyptus, birch, and spruce trees, with fibres that are durable, absorbent, and gentle on your skin.

You’ll definitely want it on your side if you’re battling allergies, asthma or eczema as it’s naturally hypoallergenic and a champ at repelling dust mites and other pesky allergens.

In addition, the memory foam is like a personal bodyguard for your skin — contouring to your shape, evenly distributing weight, and putting up a fierce fight against bacteria and microorganisms that cause irritation.

More superb furniture & deals at Four Star National Day sale

To level up your mattresses, Four Star also lets you customise your bed frames with your choice of headboard, colour, material, height, and storage options.

From a motorised storage bed that lifts effortlessly at the touch of a button — thanks to a German Okin Electric Motor — to bed frames with sleek hidden storage spaces, Four Star will definitely have something for every Singaporean this National Day period.

Now, let’s talk about the ultimate Final Boss of beds: the Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed.

This marvel of modern mattress is tailored to cradle your body in all the right places, keeping you aligned and pressure-point-free for a fab night’s rest.

With just a tap on your smartphone or tablet, you can control its reclining features and massage settings as if you were casting a spell à la Doctor Strange or Scarlet Witch.

Pair it with Four Star’s Foam Mattress, and you’re looking at peak comfort with zero hassle.

Now that you’re all caught up with Four Star’s superpowered furniture, here are the prices to look forward to during the National Day sale:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

Bed frames — from S$199

One-seater sofas — from S$299

Three-seater sofas — from S$499

Dining sets — from S$499

And here’s all the essential details to note down before you embark on your furniture-shopping mission:



Four Star National Day sale

Address: 72 Eunos Avenue 7, Level 1, Singapore 409570

Dates: 7 – 11 Aug

Opening hours: 10 am – 10pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Eunos and Macpherson

For the latest updates and more info, swing by the official website or follow Four Star on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also reach out to a friendly rep via call or WhatsApp at these numbers:

9234 4442 (for mattress and bed frame enquiries)

9068 1287 (for sofa and other furniture enquiries)

As Singapore marks another year of independence, this is also your cue to celebrate your own comfort and well-being.

So, go on and treat yourself to a swanky new mattress that’ll whisk you off to dreamland faster than Sandman or a sofa that can take a beating like Superman. Your future self — the well-rested one — will thank you.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image adapted from MS News. Photography by Lee Pei Yee.