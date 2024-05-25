East Ocean restaurant charges S$1 for sliced chilli, manager attributes cost to rising prices

East Ocean Teochew Restaurant in Ngee Ann City charges S$1 for sliced chilli, customer shocked at pricing

On Monday (20 May), a customer took to Facebook to express shock that a renowned restaurant in Orchard was charging for sliced chilli.

She had visited East Ocean Teochew Restaurant at Ngee Ann City and had to pay S$1 for the condiments.

The restaurant’s manager attributed the charge to rising prices and the difficulties that came with dicing up the condiment.

East Ocean charges customer S$1 for sliced chilli

In the post, the OP attached images showing a small plate of chilli and a sign showing that the condiment cost S$1 per order.

The OP added that the S$1 fee is not inclusive of GST and service fees. She also claimed that “everything is about money” in Singapore.

Speaking to AsiaOne, the diner added that the condiment would add up to about S$1.20 if the additional charges were accounted for.

The OP noted that she had never experienced such charges, except at an eatery in the Hong Kong airport.

“I can understand if the first plate of chilli is complimentary, and the subsequent plates are chargeable,” she said. “But to charge for chilli that usually goes with dim sum — I can’t appreciate [this move].”

She noted that she could buy a whole packet of chillis from the supermarket at a cheaper price.

Her post has gained traction on Facebook, with users expressing their thoughts on the matter.

Some noted that the restaurant also charges S$1 per piece of towel.

However, the majority of netizens pointed out the location of the eatery, implying that the OP should have expected the additional charges.

Restaurant manger cites rising prices

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the restaurant manager attributed the ‘chilli charge’ to rising prices.

He added that the process of dicing up the chilli was also “complicated”.

He shared that diners could alternatively opt for a S$2 “package” which comes with an unlimited supply of paper towels, side dishes, and homemade chilli sauce.

MS News has reached out to the OP and East Ocean for more information on the matter.

