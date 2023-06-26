Four Star Has Up To 90% Off Mattresses, Save On Bedding After Securing Your BTO

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Find Furniture From S$199 At The Four Star Mid-Year Stock Clearance Sale

So you’ve finally collected the keys to your BTO, which means it’s time to shop for furniture to transform the space into Home Sweet Home.

After spending so much money on the flat and renovations, it’s understandable if you want to stick to a tighter budget when furnishing the place.

Fortunately, doing so won’t be difficult thanks to the upcoming Four Star mid-year stock clearance sale, where you can find discounts of up to 90% on mattresses, sofas, and more from 28 June to 2 July.

To sweeten the deal, they’re even throwing in tons of freebies to make your purchases even more worthwhile.

Keep scrolling to see what to look forward to at the event.

Cooling mattresses for warm nights ahead

The bedroom is, of course, one of the most important rooms in a house.

Even if you don’t spend much time at home, you’ll always need quality sleep, which can be provided by a good mattress that suits all your needs.

For starters, there’s the Detense ArcticSilk series, which will come in handy during the warmer weather expected over the next few months.

Thanks to state-of-the-art Japanese technology and silk-feel eco fibres, you can indulge in a cooling, comfortable snooze as these features work together to regulate your body’s temperature and disperse heat quickly.

Additionally, the mattress’ anti-static feature allows you to literally sleep your stress away as it discharges static electricity from your body, reducing muscle tension.

Talk about a recipe for a divinely restful slumber night in and night out.

Eco-friendly mattresses that provide back support

Spending long hours hunched over a computer desk or phone — as many of us modern folk are wont to do — can be a posture killer.

If you’ve found yourself groaning over aches and pains that didn’t use to be there, it could be your sign to get a mattress from the Chiro+ series.

These firm and durable mattresses will have your back as they are specially designed to provide orthopaedic spinal support, relieving back and shoulder discomfort.

You can rest assured that this isn’t a gimmick as Four Star is a corporate partner of the World Federation of Chiropractic, so they definitely know what they’re doing with their products.

Those trying to be more eco-conscious would be happy to hear that the Chiro+ series mattresses are made from environmentally friendly materials.

Hence, they can be kind to their bodies and the earth at the same time.

Mattresses that are gentle on sensitive skin at Four Star stock clearance sale

It’s never easy having allergies and sensitive skin — you have to be extra mindful of the items you come into contact with lest you trigger any unpleasant reactions.

Fortunately, Four Star is here to help with its Tencel series.

Besides being naturally hypoallergenic and dust mite-resistant, these mattresses also consist of memory foam that helps prevent the growth of skin irritation-causing microorganisms.

Of course, these won’t be at the expense of comfort as Tencel fabric is known for being silky-soft and highly breathable, which regulates body temperature by wicking away moisture and preventing overheating.

You’ll find these premium mattresses and more at the Four Star mid-year clearance sale at the following prices:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

While you’re there, don’t forget to pick up bedding sets from Four Star’s partner brand HyggeB.

Bed sheet sets from its Eco Ori Bamboo Sateen collection are available from S$75, while Bamboo Lyocell pillowcases and bolster cases cost just S$15 a pair.

Bed frames that are lovely & practical

These days, bed frames are designed to help you to solve certain problems, such as lack of space, making life a little easier.

Opt for a storage bed that can be lifted safely and easily via a German hydraulic system to stow things underneath.

Alternatively, there are bed frames with side cabinets and drawers for quicker access to stuff. Also useful for dumping objects when you don’t have much time to tidy up before welcoming last-minute visitors.

Big families or people who often welcome overnight guests would benefit from the pull-out beds, which — as the name suggests — can be pulled out to form an extra sleeping spot.

One exciting new addition to the Four Star sale is the Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed.

This high-tech bed frame lets you adjust the base with a smartphone app or Bluetooth remote to accommodate your most comfortable position, improving blood circulation and posture.

If you thought that was impressive, it also has multiple massage intensity levels, USB charging ports, flashlights, and a child safety lock to keep curious kids safe.

Last but not least, the style and colour of your bed frame can help pull your room’s look together, so customisation is essential.

At the Four Star sale, you can choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials, wooden and metal legs, as well as over 30 colours, so get ready to be spoilt for choice.

Prices for designer bed frames and storage beds start from S$199.

Sofas for family bonding time

While the bedroom is one’s private sanctuary, the living room is where they can spend precious time bonding with their loved ones.

Four Star will be offering a huge variety of sofa designs at the sale, from L-shaped couches to three-seaters to recliners and more.

Like the bed frames, they’re also customisable, meaning you can pick from an extensive selection of colours and fabrics.

So the next time you’ve been arrowed to host the next big family gathering, you don’t have to worry about there not being enough space for everyone to sit.

More deals & freebies at Four Star mid-year stock clearance sale

Discounts aren’t the only perk you can find at the Four Star mid-year stock clearance sale. There will also be:

Free delivery

Absorbed GST on all purchases

Complimentary parking for drivers

Free claim for taxi or ride-hailing services upon checkout

Interest-free instalment plans for DBS and POSB credit cards, Atome, and GrabPay

Oh, and did we mention that there will be lots of free gifts with purchase, including Philips pressure cookers, WMF cookware sets, and more?

Now that you know what to expect, it’s time to plan your trip to the event:



Four Star Mid-Year Stock Clearance Sale

Address: 18 Sungei Kadut Street 2, #01-02, Hafary Building, Singapore 729236

Dates: 28 June — 2 July

Times: 10am — 9pm daily

Nearest MRT: Yew Tee Station

For more information and updates, visit Four Star’s website and Facebook page. You can also call their hotline at 8683 9906 for mattresses and bed frames, and 9068 1287 for sofas and other furniture.

Achieve your dream home without breaking the bank

As a new homeowner, you’ve probably spent countless hours scrolling through social media and Pinterest boards ogling over gorgeous interior decor inspo.

Now, it’s your turn to put together the home of your dreams. While that doesn’t necessarily come cheap, any prudent spender would know that a sale can go a long way in relieving one’s financial burden.

In the midst of the current economic climate, at least there’s comfort in knowing your home can still look pretty without having to bust your budget. Happy shopping!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image by MS News and courtesy of Four Star.