Four Star Has 50% Storewide Discounts On Mattresses & Sofas, Shop Before The GST Hike

Four Star Has Year End Sale At Eunos Warehouse From 6 To 10 Dec

The end of the year is usually marked by lots of shopping, whether for the holiday season or the year ahead.

As we all know, there is another major reason for cramming as much of our purchases into 2023 as possible: the imminent GST hike, which will go up to 9% on 1 Jan 2024.

If you’ve been sitting on the idea of upgrading your existing furniture or getting new ones, this is the time to do so.

One place to consider is Four Star, which is having a Year End Sale this 6 to 10 Dec.

There will be storewide discounts of 50%, so you’re bound to find a mattress, bed frame, or sofa that’s right for your budget.

Premium mattresses that have your back (literally) from S$199

The importance of sleep cannot be overstated, especially since it can affect so many areas of our physical and mental health.

While investing in a mattress may sound like a big oof to your bank account, it doesn’t have to be when you can get one at the following prices at the Four Star Year End Sale:

Single-size mattress — from S$199

Super single-size mattress — from S$299

Queen-size mattress — from S$399

King-size mattress — from S$499

One of the premium mattresses to keep an eye out for is the Detense ArcticSilk CU+.

As one of the brand’s newest launches, it features the latest in mattress technology to give you a cooling, skin-friendly, and supportive slumber.

One key feature is its Dual Tension Hour-Glass Spring, which adapts to the sleeper’s body shape for optimal comfort and alignment.

Additionally, it has a special foam to promote natural air circulation and can even keep static buildup from disrupting your sleep.

If you’re starting to feel the effects of sitting for too many hours at a time, an orthopaedic mattress is just what the doctor ordered.

Four Star’s Chiro+ mattress series is designed for back care and support and can also alleviate sleep problems that stem from uncomfortable surfaces and mattress pressure distribution.

While you sleep, the Chiro+ mattress works through the night to let your back heal with maximum spinal and posture support.

Over time, it’ll help relieve minor back pain, shoulder pain, discomfort, and stiffness.

On top of that, you don’t need to worry about your skin allergies acting up as Chiro+ mattresses are dust-mite resistant and hypoallergenic.

With the right mattress, you’ll be able to recharge fully and keep your back healthy for as long as possible.

Bed frames & storage beds to uplift your sleep

A bed frame is to a mattress what a mattress is to you — it provides the necessary support.

Besides that, a bed frame keeps your mattress off the floor so dust and dirt don’t accumulate as easily.

The Four Star Year End Sale is where you will find quite a variety of frames, starting from only S$199.

All of them are built to last, with headboards fitted to Divan bases made of durable and sturdy wooden frames.

As space is a real constraint for many Singaporeans, many of Four Star’s bed frames also double as storage or extra sleeping space.

There are four types to pick from:

Lift-up bed

Storage bed with drawers

Storage bed with side cabinets

Pull out bed

The lift-up bed frames are equipped with a German hydraulic lift system to let you raise the mattress with ease and stow away belongings that you don’t need as often, such as spare sheets and winter clothing.

Plus, with a 10-year warranty for the lift system, you won’t have to worry about it going awry anytime soon.

If you’re into putting personal touches on your furniture, Four Star allows customisation for their bed frames in various ways.

You can choose between synthetic leather and fabric materials as well as wooden and metal legs, and pick from a rainbow of colours.

Once you’ve secured a bed frame, your luxury sleeping experience will truly be complete.

Sofas that liven up your space while being easy to care for

Now that your bedroom is sufficiently spruced up, you may want to turn your attention to the living room.

Sofas are a key component that can make or break a space. Fortunately, you will have plenty of options to browse at the Four Star Year End Sale.

For a low-maintenance option, there’s the fabric sofas, which are made with a special material that enables most domestic dirt and stains to be cleaned away with just water.

Worth consideration if you have kids or pets at home who see the sofa as their playground.

They also come in a wide selection of designs so you’re sure to chance on one that matches your home’s aesthetic and household size.

Even if you don’t find the perfect match, you can conjure it by personalising your sofa in terms of the number of seats, layouts, and materials.

For something a little more luxe and high-tech, check out their electric recliner sofas, which can — as their name suggests — recline into an even more comfortable position for Netflix binges, reading, and naps.

Prices start from S$299 for leather or fabric one-seater recliner sofas, from S$499 for premium three-seater fabric sofas, and from S$999 for electric recliner leather sofas.

Whether you’re having a cosy night in with bae or an after-hours hangout sesh with friends, these sofas will turn your living room into the perfect chillout space.

Gifts with purchase up for grabs at Four Star Year End Sale

A 50% storewide discount is enough cause to hit up a sale, but Four Star has sweetened the deal further with giveaways, extended warranties, and free delivery, just to name a few.

You can also take home the following freebies, including air purifiers and cutlery sets, with a minimum spend:

Furnishing a home is no small financial commitment so you can opt to spread out your payments to soften the blow.

Interest-free instalment plans of up to 12 months will be available exclusively for DBS, POSB, UOB, OCBC and AMEX credit cardholders. Alternatively, there’s also Atome and GrabPay.

All premium mattresses bought at the Year End Sale will have an extended warranty of up to 15 years, which will certainly help you sleep with extra peace of mind.

Once you’ve made your purchase, you can get them all delivered straight to your doorstep completely free of charge.

Another expense you can forget about is transport. Free parking will be provided for those driving and those taking e-hailing apps will have their fares reimbursed upon checkout.

With that, here are all the deets you need for a smooth journey to the Four Star Year End Sale:



Four Star Year End Sale

Address: Singapore Handicrafts Building, 72 Eunos Avenue 7, #01-01, Singapore 409570

Dates: 6 – 10 Dec

Opening hours: 10am – 9pm daily

Nearest MRT stations: Paya Lebar & Eunos

If you have any questions, you may call or WhatsApp them at these numbers:

9234 4442 (for enquiries regarding mattresses and bed frames)

9068 1287 (for enquiries regarding sofas and other furniture)

To find out more about the sale, visit Four Star’s website and stay up-to-date with future promotions and events via their Facebook page.

Brace for change the smart way by planning ahead

While the government has been rolling out vouchers and other incentives to help Singaporeans cope with rising prices, there are other ways that we can better manage our finances.

One way is to plan ahead, whether by transitioning to different lifestyle habits, saving up more, or getting your shopping list settled before 2024 kicks in.

As cliché as it may be, the old saying still rings true — when you fail to plan, you plan to fail.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star.