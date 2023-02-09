M’sian TikToker Under Fire For Getting Free Food Due To ‘Pretty Privilege’, Turns Out To Be Staged

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Influencer In Malaysia Allegedly Gets Free Food Due To Her ‘Pretty Privilege’, Revealed To Be Staged

In an ideal world, everyone enjoys equal opportunities. But that may not be true in reality as different factors may set us apart, including physical appearance.

Recently, a TikTok user from Malaysia shared how she enjoyed free food by taking advantage of her “pretty privilege”.

However, her claims were quickly debunked when it was revealed that she staged the entire video, as she was simply reviewing the restaurant.

Influencer in Malaysia tries pickup lines on restaurant waiter

Last Sunday (5 Feb), TikTok user @_erynamira shared a video of herself and a friend dining at a restaurant.

The caption at the beginning of the video read “Pretty privilege is real”, giving viewers a glimpse of what’s to come.

While taking a stroll in Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur, they decided to dine at a restaurant named Damascus, she added.

Once seated, the OP commented on how they could “enjoy the view”, presumably referring to the dashing waiter working at the establishment.

The OP subsequently challenged her friend to drop a pickup line on him, to which she readily agreed.

Next, she filmed the waiter as he approaches the table, stating how they wanted to see his reaction to the pickup line.

Her friend then drops the first pickup line:

Do you like satay? Cause I wanna stay with you forever.

It seems that the line might’ve worked on the waiter as he was soon rendered speechless.

Allegedly receives free food because of ‘pretty privilege’

The OP also tried another pickup line on the waiter, saying: “Do you know what my shirt is made from?”

The waiter appeared stunned and confused by the question and simply responded by shaking his head.

She then flashed a smile and casually replies, “It’s (made) from girlfriend material.”

The video later cuts to another scene showing the same waiter serving kebabs to the pair, accompanied by the caption “suddenly came to us”.

Ending the video, she commented how the waiter “was ready to serve them kebabs because they looked sweet”.

TikTok video was apparently staged

The video was later reposted on other social media platforms. One such repost on Twitter garnered over 10.7 million views at the time of writing.

However, netizens did not take too kindly to her actions, with some even describing them as “cringy”.

One even called her “presumptuous”, pointing out that the waiter could’ve given her food for free out of his generosity rather than due to the OP’s “pretty privilege”.

Another user, who claims to be the waiter’s friend, shared a conversation they had. In the messages, the waiter allegedly shared that “it’s just a scene” and that the influencer instructed him to do it.

According to the waiter, the OP was simply there to review the eatery.

Whatever the true intention of the video may be, what we can perhaps learn from this incident is that due consideration for possible repercussions is important when publishing content.

In this case, the girl probably overlooked the backlash her video could get. Hopefully, she’ll be more careful with her posts moving forward.

