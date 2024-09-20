Man arrested for criminal intimidation near mall in Bugis, found in possession of 2 knives

50-year-old man suspected of criminal intimidation of people near mall in Bugis

A man has been arrested for criminal intimidation, among other suspected offences, at a mall in Bugis.

He was found to have various weapons in his possession at the location, including two knives.

Man allegedly used knife to threaten people

The incident took place in the Bugis area on Thursday (19 Sept) afternoon, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Sources told the paper that the man allegedly flashed a knife to threaten people at a nearby mall.

This resulted in a victim calling the police.

Police seen with handcuffed man, searching SUV

At about 5pm that day, Zaobao reporters saw a man wearing a blue shirt and dark shorts being led handcuffed by the police.

A number of officers were also observed to be searching a grey Nissan sport-utility vehicle.

They took the man away at about 6pm, along with the evidence found.

Man arrested in Bugis for criminal intimidation

In response to queries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 3.05pm on Thursday.

The location was 201 Victoria Street, the address of Bugis+ mall.

A 50-year-old man was arrested for offences including:

criminal intimidation,

possession of offensive weapons

possession of a scheduled weapon

Weapons seized included 2 knives

The police also found a number of weapons on the man.

Two knives, a foldable blade and a knuckleduster were seized as evidence in the case.

No injuries were reported, and the police investigation is ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Google Maps.