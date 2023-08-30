M’sian Vendor Gives Away Free Ice Cream To Customers With Disabilities, Inspired By Late Child

Malaysian Vendor Gives Free Ice Cream To Customers With Disabilities To Honour Late Child

The bond between a parent and child is eternal, and often lives on in many beautiful forms even when one of them has passed on.

This is certainly true for one Malaysian ice cream vendor who has found a moving way to keep his late child’s memory alive.

In a viral TikTok video, the man was found to be giving away free ice cream to people with disabilities.

When asked about his reasons for doing so, he said it was in honour of his child, who suffered from a disability.

Man gives out free ice cream to those with disabilities at Penang R&R

The man’s touching story came to light in a TikTok video by content creator Rui Mei, a.k.a. @ruimeilo.

Chancing upon his ice cream cart at an R&R in Penang, Rui Mei’s curiosity was piqued by a sign that read ‘free for people with disabilities’.

When she asked the vendor about it, he said he gives away free ice cream to those who are differently abled.

She also found out that it was his child who inspired him to start this initiative. The man mentioned that his kid — whose gender was unspecified — had a disability as well and was bedridden.

Unfortunately, they passed away some time ago. Despite their demise, their father continues to honour them through this generous gesture.

Ice cream business is a side hustle for man to support family

At the same time, the man revealed that he has a full-time job working for a train company.

As the job does not pay much and he is the sole breadwinner, he decided to sell ice cream on the side to generate extra income for his family.

Aside from his wife, the man also needs to put food on the table for their newborn.

At one point, viewers saw the man’s family as his wife came over with their baby in a stroller.

Despite their devastating loss, the family remained a picture of bliss as the man and his wife crouched lovingly over the sleeping infant.

Woman buys 50 ice creams from man to distribute to passers-by

As a show of support, Rui Mei purchased 50 ice creams to give away to those in the area.

An ice cream cone costs RM3 (S$0.87), while ice cream in a bun or cup costs RM4 (S$1.17).

Three flavours were being sold, namely vanilla, corn, and durian.

After buying the desserts, Rui Mei asked the man to ring the traditional ice cream bell.

Soon enough, passers-by of all ages surrounded the man’s ice cream cart.

Many of them were children who were giddy at the prospect of getting free ice cream.

Rui Mei’s act of kindness even earned her a free drink, as a drinks seller whom she gave her ice cream to treated her to a beverage.

A parent’s love for their child never dies

No parent should ever have to endure the loss of a child so early in life.

That is why it is all the more inspiring to see this man turn his heartbreak into a generous deed that puts a smile on the faces of so many.

To those planning to visit Penang, consider supporting him by patronising his cart, located at the Bagan Ajam R&R.

