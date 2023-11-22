S’pore Man Offering Free Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Worth S$2,500, Share ‘Love Story’ To Win

Man In Singapore Has Free Pair Of Taylor Swift Concert Tickets Up For Grabs

The craze for tickets to Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ concert in Singapore came and went — with some of us unfortunately missing out.

For those still searching for those elusive tickets, here’s your chance to get your hands on two of them.

A man in Singapore is now hosting a giveaway for a pair of Taylor Swift VIP 1 tickets worth S$2,500.

All you need to do to win is share a story of your own — and you could be ‘The Lucky One’.

Man offering free VIP 1 tickets to Taylor Swift Singapore concert

Posting to Facebook on 18 Nov, Matthew Zachary Liu shared that he is giving away of a pair of VIP 1 tickets to Swift’s March 2024 show in Singapore, worth nearly S$2,500.

Back in December, he managed to receive the tickets through a “connection” even though the show was sold out.

The person then joked that perhaps Mr Liu would be able to find a girlfriend to attend the concert with him.

Unfortunately, he recently broke his hand in an accident in Iceland and said that it would take at least six months to fully heal.

As such, he doubts he will be able to find a date or go to the concert.

While he claimed that someone offered him S$10,000 for the tickets, Mr Liu decided to give them away for free instead.

To win the tickets, all anyone has to do is share a ‘Love Story’ or any ‘Fearless’ inspiring experience they went through in the comments of his Facebook post.

Mr Liu would then gift the tickets to one user among the five most popular comments, who must be following him to receive them.

The winner will be announced on 25 Nov.

Commenters share inspiring stories to win tickets

Swifties have since flocked to the comments section of Mr Liu’s post to try their luck at winning the tickets.

A number of their stories were especially touching, which means Mr Liu has quite the task ahead of him in choosing the winner.

One user shared a moving story about her and her late husband.

Although things didn’t start off on a good note between them, with the woman even cutting contact with him completely, things changed after a chance meeting a few years later.

They eventually tied the knot and had two children.

Sadly, the woman’s husband passed away in 2021 due to Covid-19. Devastated, she had to come to terms with it while being a single parent to their sons.

Despite this, she noted that friends and family had come through in helping her cope with the tragedy, with her children never blaming her for the loss.

If given the tickets, she would bring her younger son to the concert as the older one is studying overseas.

Another netizen described herself as a romantic who unfortunately received a diagnosis of ovarian cancer half a year before her wedding.

Her fiancé stayed on and supported her through her relapses, enduring her lowest points and short temper.

“I am still fighting and he is still my most dependable supporter in life,” she said. “Time is relative. I would love to be able to build more sweet memories with him.”

Kudos to Swifties for inspiring us all

While a simple giveaway, Mr Liu’s offer has resulted in an outpouring of tearjerking yet inspiring stories that serve as a reminder of the enduring human spirit against the impossible.

If you’d like to participate in the giveaway, you have till Friday (24 Nov) to leave a comment on Mr Liu’s post.

Alternatively, if you happen to have S$10,000 to S$50,000 to spare, you can consider splurging on one of Marina Bay Sands’ ‘The Eras Tour’ hotel and concert packages.

