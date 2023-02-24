S’pore Residents Can Get Free Round-Trip Tickets To Hong Kong, Answer 3 Questions Correctly

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Cathay Pacific Is Offering Singapore Residents 12,500 Free Tickets To Hong Kong

Now that travel restrictions are finally a thing of the past, many lucky folks have been packing their bags and jetting off for their long-awaited vacations.

If you’ve been putting off your own getaway plans due to financial constraints, we’ve got some great news for you (and your bank account).

Cathay Pacific is offering residents across Southeast Asia a total of 80,000 free round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong.

Out of that, Singapore residents will get 12,500 tickets.

Free air tickets in support of Hong Kong tourism campaign

Like many other countries in the world, the tourism sector in Hong Kong took a huge hit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

To welcome visitors back to the city, the World of Winners campaign was launched to give away 500,000 tickets to people across the globe.

As part of the campaign, Cathay Pacific is offering Southeast Asian residents 80,000 free round-trip air tickets to Hong Kong.

They have set aside 12,500 tickets for folks residing in Singapore.

The campaign will be rolled out in phases across Southeast Asia, starting in Thailand on 1 Mar, followed by Singapore on 2 Mar and the Philippines on 3 Mar.

Those in Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Cambodia can start taking part in the giveaway on 15, 16, 17, and 18 Mar respectively.

Sign up as Cathay member & answer 3 questions to win

Now, you might be thinking: with such an amazing prize, there must be a huge catch or some complicated contest mechanic involved, right?

Not quite.

While you must be a Cathay member to participate, signing up for membership is free on Cathay Pacific’s website.

After that, visit the campaign website at anytime between 12pm on 2 Mar and 11.59pm on 8 Mar. Sign in using your Cathay membership details, and answer three questions correctly.

The first 12,500 entrants who provide the correct answers will win air tickets.

Each member can only submit one entry, and the winners will be unveiled on the campaign website on 20 Mar.

They will also receive an email with more information on how to redeem their prize.

May the odds be ever in your favour

We foresee that there will be some intense competition for the tickets. So mark your calendars, make sure your Internet connection is stable, and get ready to answer the three questions correctly.

If you do win, we wish you a pleasant and safe trip.

And remember to try out Hong Kong’s trains to see if it truly deserves its title as the city with the best public transport in the world.

Featured image courtesy of Hong Kong Tourism Board.