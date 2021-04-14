King Of Fried Rice Opens In FoodHub Coffeeshop Near Bedok Interchange, Offers Similar Menu As Other Outlets

When Singaporeans just want some comfort food, fried rice is one of our top choices as it’s seriously satisfying and easy to eat.

However, not every version of the dish we can find has the requisite wok hei — the dizzying & addictive fragrance that fried rice connoisseurs crave.

Fried rice lovers know that at least one stall in Singapore offers up fried rice with the elusive wok hei at a reasonable price – King of Fried Rice.

Easties will be glad to know that the chain is opening their 4th outlet in Bedok.

According to their Facebook page, the new outlet is opening on Thursday (15 Apr).

Chain expanding fast

King of Fried Rice seems to be expanding fast.

Those who’ve followed their story know that they started off with just 1 small outlet in the basement of Golden Mile Tower.

The popular outlet was bustling despite being in a relatively ulu location.

In Sep 2020, it finally opened a 2nd outlet in Sengkang, bringing their signature smoky egg fried rice to the north-eastern estate.

Knowing that people just couldn’t get enough, they opened a 3rd stall at the recently-revamped Chinatown Food Street earlier this year.

Now, hot on the heels of the Chinatown branch, comes its newest outlet in the East.

Bedok outlet conveniently located

The Bedok outlet is located in FoodHub, a big coffeshop in Block 209.

It’s conveniently located near Bedok Interchange and Bedok Mall.

If you’re still not sure where, it’s right next to the 24-hour Sheng Siong Supermarket, which is in the same block.

Menu offers what it’s famous for

From photos of the new stall’s frontage, it will offer the same dishes it’s famous for – egg, X.O., tom yum and mala fried rice.

Customers will also be able to choose to pair their rice with peppery pork cutlet or juicy shimps, as well as toppings like tobiko.

Judging from its other outlets, prices will start from about $6.50 for an egg fried rice with shrimps or pork cutlet, and going up depending on what else you top it up with.

Do dine responsibly

We think it might be crowded on opening day, so if you’re craving fried rice that rivals Din Tai Fung, do go down early for your fix.

Here’s what you need to know to get there.

King of Fried Rice @ Bedok

Address: FoodHub Coffeeshop

#01-633, Block 209 New Upper Changi Road, S460209

Opening hours: 11.30am-9.30pm daily

Nearest MRT: Bedok

Contact: King of Fried Rice

While the new outlet will undoubtedly spark much joy in Bedok residents, do dine responsibly and adhere to safe management measures.

Congratulations to King of Fried Rice for opening yet another outlet!

