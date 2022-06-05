Muslim-Owned Stall Serves Din Tai Fung-Style Fried Rice, Choose From Shrimp, Scallop & Beef Toppings

Fried Rice Story Offers Din Tai Fung-Style Fried Rice Made With Premium Rice Grains

Many people are in love with Din Tai Fung’s egg fried rice. But on days when we’re looking for options to cater to a diverse crowd, where do we go?

It might be hard to find an eatery that offers the dish, yet is Muslim-friendly, to bring your friends to.

According to a Facebook post by SG Halal Deals on Wednesday (1 Jun), the eatery Fried Rice Story is Muslim-owned and offers Din Tai Fung-style fried rice.

One thing that Fried Rice Story’s fried rice has in common with Din Tai Fung is that it also uses premium rice grains for the signature dish.

Fried Rice Story serves food in different toppings & flavours

According to its Instagram page, Fried Rice Story is Muslim-owned.

Have Halal, Will Travel noted that while all of its ingredients are from halal-certified suppliers, the stall’s application for halal certification is still being processed.

Meanwhile, you can check out its simple menu, which includes fried rice in four main categories such as:

Original Egg Fried Rice (S$7.90)

Mala Egg Fried Rice (S$8.90)

Teriyaki Egg Fried Rice (S$8.90)

Truffle Egg Fried Rice (S$8.90)

Under each of these four categories, you can opt for a range of toppings for your fried rice.

Some options include Shrimp, Chicken Katsu, Grilled Chicken, Grilled Scallops, Braised Beef, and Jumbo Crab Meat.

While the fried rice here is undoubtedly the star of the show, don’t miss the Mantou with Condensed Milk (S$5.90) as well.

Its crispy, yet fluffy mantous are sure to warrant second helpings. The condensed meal gives the perfect sweet ending to the side dish.

If you prefer something seafood-y for your meal, another must-try highlight is the Jumbo Crab Meat Omelette with Seafood Sauce (S$13). It features a soft omelette, enclosing generous chunks of crab meat that is creatively served with seafood sauce.

It is a very popular item on Fried Rice Story’s menu.

The picture above offers a close-up of the dish.

Visit the stall near Kaki Bukit MRT

If the photos haven’t made you hungry yet, you get a pat on the back from us.

Those who live nearby may want to check out Fried Rice Story. Here’s what you need to know to get there:

Fried Rice Story

Address: 631 Bedok Reservoir Road, Eunos Grove, #01-886 Bedok, Singapore 470631

Opening hours: 10.30am-9pm (Monday to Saturday)

Nearest MRT station: Kaki Bukit

But if you are not an Eastie, you can WhatsApp 85714819 for islandwide delivery.

Alternatively, you can also try your luck at getting Fried Rice Story’s dishes delivered to your doorstep through GrabFood and foodpanda.

Fried rice for everybody

On certain days, fried rice can be comfort food.

If you’ve always wanted to try out Din Tai Fung-style egg fried rice style served at a Muslim-friendly eatery, you now have the chance to do so.

Will you be making the trip down with your friends? Have you tasted the stall’s food before? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @friedricestory_sg on Instagram and Instagram.