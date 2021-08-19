Quarantine-Free Travel To Germany & Brunei For Fully Vaccinated Singapore Residents

As Singapore reaches higher vaccination rates, promising changes are on the horizon.

On Thursday (19 Aug), the Multi-Ministry Task Force announced a slew of new changes that await fully vaccinated Singapore residents under the newly launched Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTL).

This entails allowing residents to travel to Germany and back without serving Stay-Home Notices (SHN) from 8 Sep.

Here’s a summary of the latest updates that would allow Singapore to reconnect with the world.

Fully vaccinated residents can travel to Germany & Brunei

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH), Singapore residents who have received 2 doses of the vaccine can look forward to SHN-free travels to Germany and Brunei, and back, from 8 Sep.

Instead, they will need to take a series of polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests:

Pre-departure test: Taken within 48 hours of scheduled flight

On-arrival test: Taken at Changi Airport

Post-arrival tests: Taken on the 3rd and 7th day after arrival at a Singapore clinic, if they haven’t left

If one fails to complete any of the tests, they will be charged under the Infectious Diseases Act. They will also have to serve SHN.

Inbound travellers from Macau & Hong Kong needn’t serve SHN

The travel situation is also looking up for Macau and Hong Kong. MOH said travel restrictions would be removed for inbound travellers from both cities.

In other words, short-term visitors from Macau and Hong Kong can enter Singapore without serving SHN from 26 Aug.

This is regardless of their vaccination status. However, travellers must take Covid-19 tests and have insurance.

CAAS outlines travel criteria

According to The Straits Times, The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) outlined additional criteria for short-term visitors and long-term pass holders under the VTL:

They need a vaccinated travel pass (VTP) to travel to Singapore

They have to apply for the pass between 7 and 30 days before their date of entry into Singapore

Travellers must have stayed in their country of departure and/or Singapore for 21 straight days before their departure for Singapore

They must take non-stop flights that serve only VTL travellers

No restrictions on the purpose of travel

Short-term visitors will also need to buy travel insurance, with a minimum coverage of $30,000 for Covid-19-related medical treatment and hospitalisation costs before travelling to Singapore

Applications for the VTP starts from 1 Sep for entry into Singapore on or after 8 Sep.

Returning Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs) who are vaccinated will automatically qualify without applying for the VTP.

As of Wednesday (18 Aug), 77% of Singapore’s population has been fully vaccinated. One is considered fully vaccinated 14 days after receiving their 2nd dose of an approved Covid-19 vaccine.

