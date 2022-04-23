Fully Vaccinated Travellers Entering S’pore Need Not Take Covid-19 Tests, Trips Will Be Cheaper

Fully Vaccinated Travellers Entering Singapore Need Not Take Covid-19 Tests From 26 Apr

Earlier in March, Singapore and Malaysia launched test- and quarantine-free travel for land travellers, much to the delight of residents on both ends of the Causeway.

From next Tuesday (26 Mar), this framework will be expanded to all fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore both via sea and air.

This will essentially lower the barriers to travelling to Singapore, as certain travellers will no longer have to pay for Covid-19 tests.

Fully-vaccinated travellers need not take pre-departure tests from 26 Apr

In a press release on Friday (22 Apr), the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that all fully vaccinated travellers entering Singapore will no longer need to take a pre-departure test (PDT).

This will apply to travellers entering via air and sea, and will take effect from 12.01am next Tuesday (26 Apr).

Non-vaccinated children aged 12 and below, likewise won’t have to take the tests.

Currently, travellers entering via air or sea have to take a PDT at least two days before departing for Singapore.

Measures for other travellers remain the same

Meanwhile, measures for travellers who aren’t fully vaccinated will remain the same. Those aged 13 and above must observe the following procedures:

Take PDT two days before departure

Undergo seven-day SHN

Take PCR at the end of SHN

Long-Term Pass Holders (LTPH) and Short-Term visitors (STV) aged 13 and above who are not fully vaccinated may not enter Singapore yet. The exceptions to these are:

LTPHs medically ineligible for vaccines

STVs and LTPHs granted approval for entry, such as for compassionate reasons

LTPHs aged 13 to 17

However, LTPHs 13 and above arriving from 1 Jul 2022 will have to be fully vaccinated, unless medically ineligible.

MOH says this is due to the “increase availability of vaccines globally” for those in this age group.

No entry approvals required for fully vaccinated non-Malaysian Work Permit holders

From 1 May, fully vaccinated non-Malaysian work permit holders (WPH) will no longer have to apply for entry approvals to enter Singapore.

This includes non-Malaysian WPHs with an In-Principal Approval in the following sectors:

Construction

Marine Shipyard

Process

Instead of obtaining an entry approval, which is the current requirement, these workers will only need to undergo onboarding upon arrival.

Hope new measures will help aviation & tourism sectors to heal

As the Covid-19 situation stabilises in Singapore, we’re glad the authorities are gradually easing travel restrictions.

Hopefully, this will expedite the recovery process for our aviation and tourism sectors, which have had a hard time during the pandemic.

Let’s hope that this is one of many indicators of our eventual return to normalcy.

Featured image adapted from S Iswaran on Facebook.