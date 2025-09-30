Serangoon residents complain of noise & fumes from coffee shop exhaust pipes near their windows

Lorong Lew Lian residents upset over 24-hour coffee shop’s noise & cooking fumes

A 24-hour coffee shop in Serangoon has come under fire from nearby residents after its rooftop exhaust pipes were installed right beside their windows, sending out oily fumes and loud noise day and night.

The coffee shop, located at Block 3 Lorong Lew Lian, is operated by Kimly Group and runs round the clock.

Two large exhaust pipes were fitted on its rooftop, but their outlets are positioned directly next to several flats.

According to Shin Min Daily News, residents said the pipes often emit noise well into the night, with one operating continuously throughout the day.

“After I complained, they switched off the pipes at 11pm for a while, but later it went back to the same situation,” one resident shared.

Residents divided on impact of exhaust fumes

A third-floor resident in his 50s said oily fumes frequently drift into his home.

He explained that the coffee shop initially installed partitions at the exhaust outlet after diners complained about food smells.

However, the move caused fumes to be directed into residents’ flats instead.

The pipes were later angled at 45 degrees following further complaints, but residents said the issue persisted.

Meanwhile, another resident on the fifth floor said the higher floors were less affected.

“We don’t smell the fumes. We’re not at home in the mornings, and the noise usually stops by about 10pm,” the neighbour said.

Authorities monitoring the coffee shop

In response to Shin Min Daily News’ queries, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) confirmed it had received feedback and, together with other agencies, carried out inspections at the coffee shop.

SFA said the operator was instructed to implement corrective measures to reduce odours and noise.

All retail food outlets are required to install air-cleaning systems to filter cooking fumes, SFA noted.

During inspections, officers also check that exhaust systems are kept clean to prevent food safety issues.

Enforcement action may be taken if ducts are found dirty.

“We encourage operators to install silencers or suitable noise-reduction equipment, including for exhaust systems, to minimise disturbances,” SFA added.

The agency said it will continue monitoring the coffee shop and conduct regular inspections.

Midnight cleaning sparks fresh complaints

Apart from the exhaust problem, residents also complained about being disturbed by loud cleaning works at night.

One resident said the coffee shop carried out cleaning from late night to early morning on 5 Sept, producing loud noises that made it difficult for nearby residents to sleep.

A stall vendor confirmed receiving notice that the exhaust pipes would be cleaned after 11pm that night.

“When I left at around midnight, they still hadn’t started,” the vendor recalled.

A coffee shop representative later explained that the cleaning began at about 12am and continued until 6am.

She explained it was a mandatory annual exercise required by the National Environment Agency (NEA).

The representative added that the cleaning contractor only offered services during those hours, but the management would review future arrangements in light of residents’ concerns.

MS News has reached out to Kimly Group for comment.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and SRX website.