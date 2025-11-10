Fundraiser launched to help 80 Twelve Cupcakes workers cover daily necessities after sudden shutdown

Fundraiser for 80 workers affected by Twelve Cupcakes shutdown targets S$80K to cover basic expenses

After the sudden closure of Twelve Cupcakes left around 80 workers without jobs or pay, a grassroots collective has launched a fundraiser to help them tide through this period.

The campaign, organised by the F&B workers’ collective Makan Minum Workers, aims to raise S$80,000.

All proceeds will go directly to the affected employees to cover essentials such as rent, food, and transport while they search for new employment.

Twelve Cupcakes workers received abrupt termination notice after liquidation

Twelve Cupcakes, which had been acquired by Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group, abruptly ceased operations on 29 Oct.

According to CNA, about 80 employees were still at work when liquidators arrived at 5pm.

Later that evening, at around 8pm, the workers reportedly received a WhatsApp message informing them that their employment had been terminated with immediate effect.

They were told they would not receive any payment until liquidation was completed, a process estimated to take six months.

Collective steps in to support displaced workers

A member of Makan Minum Workers, who wished to be known only as Kyle, told MS News that the group had reached out to one of the former employees after discovering their TikTok video about the closure.

Following a meeting on 6 Nov, the collective launched a crowdfunding campaign on Chuffed, after an earlier attempt by the workers to raise funds via Give.Asia did not go through.

Kyle explained that the collective would channel all proceeds to the workers, many of whom are struggling to meet daily expenses.

“Currently, they are lacking the financial means to cover rental payments, food expenses, and basic survival needs while actively pursuing new employment opportunities as the breadwinners of their families,” he said.

Among those affected are several migrant employees, who face an added challenge: the possibility of repatriation if they cannot secure new jobs soon.

“There’s a narrow window for some of them before their visa expires,” Kyle noted.

MS News has also reached out to former employee Geraldine Eroles for comment.

Fundraiser aims to provide S$1,000 to each worker

The S$80,000 target was determined by the former staff themselves.

Makan Minum Workers hopes to provide S$1,000 to each affected worker, enough to cover roughly a month’s rent and basic necessities like food and transport.

“Currently, we are focused on reaching the goal as soon as reasonably possible,” Kyle said.

As of press time, the campaign has raised more than S$8,400 from over 110 donors.

Makan Minum Workers grateful for donors’ efforts

The collective expressed appreciation for every contribution, noting that even small donations make a difference.

Kyle shared that some community groups have organised independent fundraisers and channelled all proceeds to the Chuffed campaign.

“We appreciate and cannot express in words the amount of gratitude we have for such efforts,” he said.

Makan Minum Workers also called on public figures to stand in solidarity with the displaced employees and to hold the responsible parties accountable.

“The workers should have been given notice and paid,” Kyle added. “Instead, 80 workers — human beings, lest we forget — are left to struggle with their lives.”

Members of the public who wish to contribute can visit the Makan Minum Workers fundraiser on Chuffed.

