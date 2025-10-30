Home-grown pastry chain Twelve Cupcakes ceases operations, placed under provisional liquidation

Twelve Cupcakes closes down after 14 years of operations

Twelve Cupcakes has shuttered after being placed under provisional liquidation.

Up till its last day of operations, the company remained active on social media, and most of its outlets are still listed as open on Google.

Announced sudden closure on its website

A closure notice on the Twelve Cupcakes website announced that its last day of operations was on 29 Oct — the same day it was placed under provisional liquidation.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused and would like to express our heartfelt thanks for your kind support and partnership over the years,” the business added.

At the time of writing, only its Northpoint City and Bugis Junction outlets are listed as temporarily closed on Google.

Up till Wednesday (29 Oct), Twelve Cupcakes also continued to post on Instagram and Facebook.

Company previously faced charges for underpaying employees

Twelve Cupcakes was founded in 2011 by radio DJ Daniel Ong and former model Jaime Teo.

It was acquired by Kolkata-based Dhunseri Group five years later for S$2.5 million.

In 2021, the pastry chain was fined after being found guilty of underpaying its employees.

Twelve Cupcakes, under the new owner, pleaded guilty to 15 charges of underpaying employees in 2017 and 2018, according to The Straits Times.

Its co-founders were also charged over previous related offences.

Ong and Teo were fined S$65,000 each after several foreign employees were found to be underpaid between 2013 and 2016.

Also read: Gong Cha temporarily closed in S’pore after franchise agreement ends, will relaunch in 2026

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from United Square.