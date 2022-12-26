S’pore Funeral Home Collecting Unused Makeup, Donated Products Will Be Used For Embalming 

Casket Fairprice Seeks Unused Makeup Donations To Reduce Product Wastage

Buying makeup, even when you have more than enough, is a guilty pleasure for beauty junkies. But oftentimes, countless products may end up becoming unused.

If you aren’t sure what to do with all the makeup products you rarely or barely use anymore, an unlikely group in Singapore has just the place for them.

From now till 17 Jan 2023, homegrown funeral services provider, Casket Fairprice, is holding a donation drive for unused makeup products.

They will be used during the embalming process in an effort toward greater sustainability.

Seeking makeup donations from now till 17 Jan

From now till 17 Jan, as part of their ‘Dignity for the Departed’ campaign, Casket Fairprice is calling for the public to donate their unused cosmetics.

Common products used by the funeral services provider include the following:

Concealer

High Coverage Foundation

Eyebrow Pencil

Lipstick

Blush

Setting powder and spray

These makeup products will be given a new lease of life and used during the makeup and dressing process for beautification and restoration.

Embalmers will inspect all items to ensure they are in proper and good condition to be used on the departed.

Makeup crucial in the embalming process

While bidding farewell to loved ones who have passed on is part and parcel of life, the amount of effort funeral homes put into giving the departed a dignified send-off often goes unmentioned.

After all, funerals are not just a celebration of the lives of those who have passed but also a chance for friends and family to say goodbye.

This is where makeup plays a vital role in ensuring the recently passed look as close to how they did before passing.

Casket Fairprice shared that makeup is essential in covering up the natural effects of decomposition on the body.

This is especially so in the case of unnatural deaths to help alleviate traumatic feelings and give every person a respectful send-off.

Embalmers constantly race against time, giving the departed as lifelike and natural an appearance as they can throughout funeral wakes.

Efforts towards sustainability

Casket Fairprice’s ‘Dignity for the Departed’ campaign is a step towards sustainability. It is a part of their green efforts to reduce product wastage.

In tandem with a broader sustainability programme, they hope the initiative will become an ongoing one where people can continue donating their makeup products.

Besides that, Casket Fairprice is also planning to launch an eco-friendly funeral package for customers.

They also aim to support charities promoting sustainability by committing towards planting a tree for every few funerals organised.

For a start, if you’d like to contribute your makeup products, you can mail them or drop them off at Casket Fairprice.

Here’s how to get there:

Address: 37 Sin Ming Drive #01-571, Singapore 575711

Drop-off hours: 8.30am – 4.30pm (Sun – Fri), 8.30am – 1pm (Sat)

Nearest MRT: Bright Hill station

To find out more about the ‘Dignity for the Departed’ campaign, check out the Casket Fairprice site here.

Featured image courtesy of Casket Fairprice.