S’poreans recall funny SAF name tags like ‘S A Tay’ & ‘Y T Foo’ as new enlistees sport full English names

Singaporeans reminisce about SAF name tags, from initials to unintentionally funny nicknames

A Reddit thread has sparked a wave of nostalgia among Singaporean men, revisiting how SAF name tags seem to have evolved over the years.

In a post in the r/askSingapore subreddit on 5 April, a Redditor wondered if SAF soldiers can now choose what appears on their name tags.

The Original Poster (OP) shared that they had recently spotted newer enlistees on the MRT sporting English names like “Jonathan” and “Benjamin”.

This appeared to be a departure from the more familiar initial-based formats of the past.

Curious, the OP asked whether recruits are now allowed to select their preferred names, or if these tags were simply customised at places like the Beach Road Army Market.

“I think it’s better for morale,” the post read, comparing the newer style with older tags such as “S A Tay” or “Y T Foo”, combinations that amusingly read like “satay” and “yong tau foo”.

The OP also noted that name tags used to be remade after Basic Military Training (BMT) anyway, suggesting that the updated approach could help reduce wastage.

Netizens recall unintentionally funny name tags

The post quickly drew responses from current and former servicemen, many of whom shared memorable — and sometimes unintentionally humorous — name tags.

One netizen recalled an officer who actually had the initials “Y T Foo”, promptly earning him the nickname “yong tau foo”.

Another shared that they knew someone named “B K Teh”, which naturally brought to mind the beloved local dish, bak kut teh.

Others chimed in with equally amusing combinations, including an “S A Tan” who served alongside an “S A Tay” during their national service days.

Amid the anecdotes, one commenter pointed out that using an English name has long been possible, provided it is reflected in one’s NRIC.

Preference may not always be reflected

Speaking to MS News, the 29-year-old OP said he had listed his first name as a preference when enlisting in the mid-2010s.

However, it was not reflected, and he, along with their fellow recruits, received the standard initial-based name tags.

“Personally, I don’t really care if it’s my English or Chinese initials. Either way, it’s a name my parents gave me,” said the OP, who now works as a managing director at an equity firm.

That said, he said that using full names could have a positive impact on morale, especially if it allows servicemen to take greater pride in their uniform.

SAF guidelines on name tags

In response to MS News’ queries, MINDEF said that all servicemen must adhere to the Singapore Armed Forces’ dress instructions for uniform name tags.

Full names, as reflected on NRICs, are to be used, with surnames spelt out in full.

If the total length exceeds 17 characters, initials will be used for given names.

Also read: S’porean asks if NSFs still get punished for kissing their girlfriends in public while in uniform

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Featured image adapted from Basic Military Training Centre on Facebook, for illustration purposes only.