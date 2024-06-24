Garden burial for Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle to be held on 29 June

Sim Lim Tower ice cream uncle’s garden burial to be held on 29 June

Recently, the well-known Mr Ng Teak Boon who sold pushcart ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower died at the age of 92.

Uncle Boon, which he is known affectionately by, has since been cremated.

His garden burial will be held at Choa Chu Kang’s Garden of Peace at 12pm this Saturday (29 June).

Garden burial will take place at Garden of Peace

On Monday (24 June), Melvin Chew, the administrator of the ‘Hawkers United – Dabao 2020’ Facebook group, shared the news regarding Uncle Boon’s garden burial.

Garden of Peace, which has been operational since 2021, features an open concept with designated lanes for walkways and ash scattering.

Mr Chew invited those who would like to see Uncle Boon off for the last time to attend the burial.

Recently collapsed at a night market

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, Ms Wen (transliterated from Chinese), a volunteer at non-profit organisation Helping Joy, noted that Uncle Boon collapsed at a night market located under his residence on 17 June.

He was subsequently conveyed to the hospital.

Although he was doing fairly well the past few days, his condition took a sudden turn for the worse on Friday night (21 June).

Besides being unable to eat, he kept trembling and his pulse grew weaker.

Uncle Boon passed away that same night.

For those who’d like to attend Uncle Boon’s garden burial on Saturday, here’s how you can get to the Garden of Peace:

Garden of Peace

Address: Cemetery South Street 18

Opening hours: 9am to 5pm daily

Nearest MRT station: Choa Chu Kang

