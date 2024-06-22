Sim Lim ice cream uncle dies aged 92, cremated quietly at Mandai

‘Uncle Boon’ dies after decades selling ice cream outside Sim Lim Tower

One of Singapore’s most iconic ice cream sellers has passed away at the age of 92.

Mr Ng Teak Boon, affectionately known as Uncle Boon, passed away on an unknown day.

He was given a quiet cremation at Mandai Crematorium on Saturday (22 June) night.

Sim Lim ice cream seller last seen 2 weeks ago

Uncle Boon’s passing was revealed by hawker Melvin Chew via a post in the Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 Facebook group on Saturday.

He said the last time he saw him alive was two weeks ago at “Jalan Besar Hawker Centre”.

At the time, he had a chat with him and gave him some “kopi money“, he added.

He was 92, according to 8days.sg.

Sim Lim ice cream seller cremated in quiet ceremony

Mr Chew also shared that Uncle Boon’s cremation was on Saturday night.

In a Facebook livestream, he showed that someone named Ng Teak Boon was scheduled for a ceremony that evening.

A handful of mourners were present in the hall to send off Uncle Boon.

After his coffin was brought in, a priest performed funeral rites while mourners paid their last respects.

As he seemingly didn’t have a funeral portrait, a phone with his photo in it was used.

He was hospitalised in 2022

Uncle Boon, who lived alone, had been selling ice cream from a pushcart outside Sim Lim Tower for decades.

He was reportedly only one of eight itinerant hawkers in Singapore.

Though he earned just a few hundred dollars a month, he kept doing it even after a spell in hospital.

In 2022, he was hospitalised after fracturing his ribs but was soon back in business after being warded for two weeks.

MS News has reached out to Mr Chew for more information about Uncle Boon’s passing.

Also read: S’pore TikTokers Film Themselves ‘Helping’ Sim Lim Uncle Sell Ice Cream, But Stocks Remain The Same

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image from MS News and adapted from Melvin Chew via Hawkers United – Dabao 2020 on Facebook.