Sim Lim Ice Cream Uncle Reportedly Hospitalised For Fractured Ribs, Will Be Away Indefinitely

Sim Lim Tower’s Ice Cream Uncle Hospitalised For Fractured Ribs

Over the past few years, 90-year-old Ng Teak Boon has made quite the name for himself as an ice cream seller at Sim Lim Tower.

Netizens have often rallied support for his business, helping him get by in the post-pandemic era.

Unfortunately, Mr Ng recently fractured his ribs due to unknown causes, and is now in the hospital. He thus won’t be at his usual spot at Sim Lim Tower for the time being.

Posting to Heritage SG Food on Facebook, group admin Larry Lai alerted the public to the situation on Wednesday (16 Nov).

According to him, Mr Ng sustained fractures to his ribs. As a result, the elderly man has been hospitalised for his injuries.

“He will be out of action,” Mr Lai said. “We have returned his ice cream to the supplier.”

Mr Lai also thanked the public for their support, but advised them against visiting Sim Lim Tower for now as Mr Ng won’t be around.

He stated that he will update netizens on when the elderly ice cream seller is likely to return.

The post has since gained attention from netizens, many of whom expressed their well-wishes for Mr Ng.

A notable figure for Singaporeans

MS News has reached out to Mr Lai for more information on the matter.

Mr Ng is well-known to Singaporeans, many of whom have been frequenting his ice cream stall for years.

During the pandemic, he received assistance from a non-profit volunteer group in the form of daily meals and an allowance.

With the easing of pandemic restrictions, Mr Ng was fortunately able to resume selling ice cream at Sim Lim Tower. However, slow business meant he was allegedly earning as little as S$300 per month.

Alerting the public to the situation, Mr Lai urged netizens to help in any form possible. Since then, numerous Samaritans have come forward to assist the elderly man with selling ice cream to customers.

A mainstay at Sim Lim Tower, Mr Ng has endeared himself to locals with his independence and strong will in his old age.

It will be undoubtedly sad to see him missing in action. MS News wishes him a speedy recovery, and hopes to see him back to peddling his wares at his usual location soon.

Featured image adapted from Larry Lai on Facebook and Facebook.