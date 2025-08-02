Gardenia launches new Chocolate Royale bread, reminds S’poreans of Bonjour’s discontinued Choc Chip Loaf

Gardenia’s new Chocolate Royale bread sparks childhood nostalgia, reminds Singaporeans of discontinued Bonjour Choc Chip Loaf

A new chocolate chip bread product by Gardenia has caught the attention of Singaporeans on TikTok.

In a now-viral post, TikTok user Aqi shared photos of the newly released Gardenia Chocolate Royale bread, writing in the caption, “War is over.”

Speaking to MS News, the 24-year-old admin assistant explained that the post referenced a long-running snack battle — the original Bonjour Choc Chip Loaf versus its raisin-filled successor.

“I previously posted a TikTok about the bread and it happened to be viral as well,” said Aqi. “So many people commented about how they missed this bread and how it was discontinued for several years.”

Gardenia’s Chocolate Royale bread debuts at Singapore supermarkets

Earlier this week, she spotted Gardenia’s latest offering at the FairPrice Finest outlet in Zhongshan Mall.

MS News went searching for the bread on Saturday (2 Aug) morning and found that it was sold out at multiple supermarkets in the East.

A few loaves were finally spotted at a FairPrice at Bedok South.

Singaporeans say they’ve waited years for Choc Chip Loaf without raisins

Based on online discussions and forum threads, the original Bonjour Choc Chip Loaf gained popularity in the early 2000s and appeared to have been phased out around 2019 and 2020.

The discontinued Bonjour loaf once had a cult following. When Bonjour launched their new “Choc Chip Raisin Loaf” in 2021, many fans were left disappointed.

“From my comments, almost everyone prefers the chocolate chip loaf without the raisins,” Aqi said. “Everyone was disappointed when the original flavour rebranded into ‘Choc Chip Raisin’.”

Unsurprisingly, she was thrilled when she saw Gardenia’s latest offering:

I was excited when I saw that Gardenia released a new loaf bread with just chocolate chips!

95% resemblance to Bonjour Choc Chip Loaf

Speaking to MS News, Aqi said Gradenia’s Chocolate Royale bread was “95% similar” to Bonjour’s Choc Chip Loaf.

She shared that she first tasted Bonjour’s Choc Chip Loaf as a child. She recalled how her mother would buy it whenever she went grocery shopping, and she would share it with her siblings. It was her favourite snack, and it soon became a symbol of comfort.

“Not only the taste, but even the packaging and smell bring me back to my childhood,” she told MS News.

She began looking for the loaf again during her A‑Levels days, roughly six years ago. When she could not find it anymore, she felt a sense of loss — a comfort food gone.

Singaporeans unite over return of chocolate chip bread

Aqi believes such snacks unite Singaporeans through their shared experiences.

“I feel that one of the things that bonds Singaporeans is our love for food and especially our childhood snacks,” she said.

“It’s silly how the video went viral,” she said, “but it’s heartwarming that people are happy their childhood snack is back.”

Aqi told MS News that she hopes that the Chocolate Royale bread will not go out of stock. For now, she intends to enjoy the bread as much as she can with her family and relive their childhood memories.

Featured image adapted from Bonjour Singapore on Facebook and by MS News.