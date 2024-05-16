Garuda Indonesia flight carrying Hajj pilgrims makes emergency landing after engine fire

Garuda Indonesia flight makes emergency landing in Makassar

Garuda Indonesia flight GA-1105 bound for Medina, Saudi Arabia, had to turn back to Sultan Hasanuddin Airport in Makassar, Indonesia, on Wednesday (15 May).

The plane carrying the fifth batch of Hajj pilgrims from Makassar had to return to base to avoid risks to operational safety and security, said the airline’s President Director, and CEO Irfan Setiaputra.

The pilot-in-command made the decision due to concerns regarding the aircraft engine’s status, which required further inspection, Setiaputra told local press.

A video of the incident shows the plane’s engine catching fire just as it took off.

Aircraft carried Hajj pilgrims

The flight departed Sultan Hasanuddin Airport at 3.30pm local time and returned safely to the airport at 5.15pm.

It was initially scheduled to arrive at Prince Mohammad bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Medina at 9.10pm local time, said Setiaputra in his statement.

The flight carried 450 passengers and 18 crew members, all of whom were unharmed, reported Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

The passengers included pilgrims for the Hajj, a Muslim pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

Passengers were directed back to the Hajj dormitory to wait for a substitute plane.

Setiaputra, apologized for the inconvenience caused to the Hajj pilgrims and the Indonesian Religious Affairs Ministry, which organized the Hajj.

He added that Garuda Indonesia is closely coordinating with relevant parties to ensure proper follow-up care for the pilgrims so they can resume their pilgrimage.

Indonesian Ministry of Religion warns airline

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ministry of Religion has urged Garuda Indonesia to maintain professionalism in serving Indonesian pilgrims, emphasizing the importance of their safety.

Following the incident, the ministry held a coordination meeting to address aviation issues in Makassar and their impact, reported Antara News.

“We have given a strong warning to Garuda Indonesia,” said ministry spokesperson Anna Hasbie.

However, she also noted that the airline had submitted an official apology, which the ministry appreciates.

Also read: Scoot flight to Bali returns to Changi Airport after smell of smoke detected in cabin

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @aviationbrk on X and @aviationbrk on X.