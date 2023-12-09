M’sian Student Shows Up As Gas Barrel For Oil & Gas Station-Themed School Sports Day

Primary School Student Attends Sports Day In Gas Barrel Costume

Growing up, we’ve all likely been a part of a costume party or themed day that required us to unleash our creativity.

For one student from Malaysia, ‘creative’ is an understatement for the costume they wore to school recently.

As part of an oil and gas station-themed sports day, the student came as a cooking gas barrel.

Apart from the costume’s accuracy, netizens were tickled by how much it dwarfed the primary schooler’s small stature.

Teacher praises student for creative gas barrel costume

A school teacher in Sarawak, Malaysia posted a TikTok video showing the child and their on-theme gas barrel costume.

According to his caption, the theme of the sports day was oil and gas stations.

“Congratulations!” the teacher wrote, praising the creativity of the costume and dubbing it the best.

Judging by the attention to detail reflected in the outfit, the child — and probably their parents — truly understood the assignment.

The costume appeared to have been modelled after a cooking gas barrel from Malaysian oil & gas company Petronas, which typically looks like this:

Even more amusing was the fact that the gas barrel covered the child’s entire head and upper body, with only two holes cut out to let them see.

This, coupled with the use of the viral ‘Gwenchana’ — or ‘are you okay’ in Korean — audio, made the student a forlorn yet hilarious sight to see.

Student’s sports day gas barrel costume charms viewers

Since it was uploaded on Monday (4 Dec), the video has since gone viral with over 400,000 views at the time of writing.

The child’s costume was an instant hit with viewers, who reacted with all sorts of witty remarks.

One jokingly asked where they can buy a gas barrel with legs like this, adding that it was tiring to carry one up three floors.

Another quipped that the student was so strong for wearing a 14kg gas barrel. They then asked Petronas to sponsor the student as the brand’s mascot.

Meanwhile, one TikTok user said that when the child grows up, they can write on their résumé that they used to work with Petronas.

One viewer, however, expressed concern for the child’s welfare and wondered what the purpose of the costume was.

They worried that it would make it hard to breathe, since the weather is already hot.

Nonetheless, the teacher reassured them by saying that the child wanted to wear the outfit as they built it themselves and was really proud of it.

Furthermore, the child only wore the outfit for a short while, said the teacher.

A costume worthy of being gassed up

While it started out as a simple costume, the experience will likely become a fond memory for the student to look back on someday, especially with all the love the getup has received online.

Kudos to the child for having such a creative spark. May they hold on to it well into their adult years.

Featured image adapted from @littlechuckeeee on TikTok.