Gas station restroom in Thailand goes viral for unique cubicles, including one too narrow to fit in

Gas station restroom in Thailand goes viral for quirky themed cubicles

Most gas station toilets anywhere in the world look like any other public restroom. After all, they are simply meant for travellers to relieve themselves after long stretches on the road.

However, in Thailand’s Khon Kaen province, one gas station went above and beyond expectations, outfitting their restroom cubicles with quirky themes.

Local singer and content creator Nax Chanaphat Reerom shared his amusing discovery on Facebook on 16 Dec, and his post has since garnered more than 1.7 million views.

Gas station restroom has extremely narrow cubicle & ‘golden’ toilet

The video takes viewers through the men’s restroom, beginning with the “Snow White Toilet”, which features wallpaper depicting a snowy forest backdrop.

Next to it is perhaps the most eye-catching stall of all.

Dubbed the “Plump Toilet”, the cubicle is so narrow it appears to be only as wide as the toilet itself. Nax attempted to step inside but was unable to fit.

Meanwhile, the “Celebrity Toilet” offers the complete opposite experience.

The spacious cubicle comes with tiled walls, artificial grass, and a plant placed beside a floor-to-ceiling window, giving it a distinctly VIP feel.

If that seems indulgent, the restroom also houses a “Golden Toilet”.

As the name suggests, the toilet and furnishings are painted gold, complemented by gold-toned wallpaper.

Notably, the door and two walls of this stall are made of transparent glass, raising questions about whether anyone would actually use it.

There is also a “Kiddie Toilet”, decorated with animal illustrations and fitted with a wall-mounted baby changing station.

As if that were not enough, visitors will also find a stall simply labelled “Toilet???”, which appears to have no discernible theme at all, seemingly existing solely to confuse unsuspecting toiletgoers.

Netizens amused & baffled by ‘toilet museum’

Netizens were both amused and perplexed by the gas station’s unique cubicles.

One user commented that the differently themed bathroom stalls made the space look more like a “toilet museum” than an actual gas station restroom.

However, most netizens were drawn to the comically narrow cubicle. One commenter noted that users would need to turn sideways to use it, while several others wondered how difficult it must have been to construct.

While many questioned why the owner chose to build a restroom with such oddly themed stalls, one netizen quipped:

Thai people have too much free time.

Featured image adapted from Nax Chanaphat Reerom on Facebook.