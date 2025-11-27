‘He earned it’: S’pore football fans celebrate news of Gavin Lee becoming permanent Lions coach

Gavin Lee will be permanent Lions coach after accepting 18-month contract, fans back him up

Singapore football fans are buzzing after news broke that Gavin Lee will be appointed the permanent head coach of the Lions.

The 35-year-old, who guided the national team to Singapore’s dramatic 2-1 win over Hong Kong on 18 Nov, helped secure the Lions’ first Asian Cup qualification on merit.

Gavin Lee to become permanent Lions coach

According to The Straits Times (ST), Gavin Lee has accepted an 18-month contract to take charge.

His appointment makes him Singapore’s first permanent local head coach since 2016, when V. Sundram Moorthy held the role.

Before Gavin’s rise, the last three national coaches were Japanese, including Tsutomu Ogura, who stepped down in June for personal reasons.

For months, Singapore had reportedly been eyeing foreign candidates, even reportedly considering big-name candidates such as a former World Cup winner.

But ultimately, the Football Association of Singapore (FAS) turned to the man who had already won the players’ trust — and the fans’.

Football fans pleased with Gavin’s appointment

Many supporters see Gavin as more than a convenient “local option”.

Many believe his familiarity with the team, rapport with players, and modern approach to tactics offer promise.

One netizen expressed joy for Gavin getting the job on a permanent basis, saying, “He earned it.”

Another commenter called it “delightful news” and also urged everyone to give the new coach “time and space” to improve the team.

One Redditor added that it was especially meaningful to see a local coach leading Singapore into a major international tournament.

However, not everyone was fully convinced. A netizen felt Gavin might have benefited more from serving as an assistant to a seasoned foreign coach first.

According to ST, an official announcement is to be expected soon, noting that nothing has been signed yet.

Gavin’s first major test as permanent head coach will be the 2026 Asean Championship, scheduled from 24 July to 26 Aug.

As interim coach, he remains unbeaten, guiding the Lions to two 2-1 wins over India and Hong Kong, plus a 1-1 draw with India, an impressive start that has won him strong public backing.

