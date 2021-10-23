Germany Adds Singapore To High-Risk List, Travellers Below 12 Must Isolate For 5 Days

Earlier this year, Germany was one of the first countries that Singapore established a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) with. This was possible thanks to the Covid-19 situation and vaccination rates in both countries.

From 24 Oct, however, the German authorities will be including Singapore in their list of “high-risk” Covid-19 areas.

Though most vaccinated travellers can still enter Germany without serving quarantine, they’d have to register themselves before arrival.

Germany adds S’pore to high-risk areas from 24 Oct

In a report on 22 Oct, German health agency Robert Koch Institute announced the addition of Singapore to the list of “high-risk areas” from 24 Oct.

According to the report, high-risk areas have “especially high numbers of cases” and a 7-day incidence rate of over 100 per 100,000 people.

Quoting figures from WHO, travel site Schengen Visa Info reported that Singapore’s incidence rate over the past 7 days is 396.42. This is over 3 times higher than Germany’s rate of 90.26.

Travellers from Singapore must register before entering Germany

Despite the new classification, most eligible travellers can still enter Germany without having to quarantine.

There, will, however, be some minor changes to the protocols.

For starters, all travellers will have to register digitally before entering Germany. They will have to provide their vaccination documents, negative Covid-19 test results, or proof that they’ve recovered from the infection.

The registration process can be done via the website here.

Children below 12, who cannot be vaccinated at the time of writing, will have to isolate for 5 days once they arrive in Germany.

More information regarding Germany’s travel restrictions is available here.

Parents planning trips with ‘lil ones should take note

Considering the recent surge in cases, the reclassification perhaps shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise.

Though most eligible travellers can still visit Germany without having to quarantine, those planning a trip with young kids ought to take note of the new isolation requirement.

Hopefully, the Covid-19 situation in Singapore will improve in the near future so we can enjoy greater ease of travel.

