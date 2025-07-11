77-year-old petrol station attendant in Geylang dies after car reverses into him, driver arrested

Geylang petrol station attendant dies after spending 11 days in hospital

As an elderly petrol station attendant in Geylang was about to pump petrol into a car, it reportedly suddenly reversed and hit him.

The accident resulted in him lying in the hospital for 11 days and ultimately passing away from his injuries, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Geylang petrol station attendant could move hands & feet after being hit

When Shin Min reporters visited the ESSO petrol station on Wednesday (9 July), they observed a sign outside appealing for witnesses to an accident at 2.20am on 28 June.

An employee who declined to be named told the paper that he was informed about the incident by a friend.

The car involved had arrived at the No. 4 pump that morning, with the deceased walking over to assist.

However, he was hit when the car reversed into him.

The employee recalled seeing the elderly man lying on the ground, his hands and feet still moving.

Car driver had P-plate

According to the witness, the driver looked flustered after the incident and was seen making phone calls.

As he looked young and the car had a probationary license plate (P-plate), he concluded that he had less than a year of driving experience.

In Singapore, drivers must display a P-plate on the front and back of their car for one year after receiving their licence.

Deceased was friendly, say colleagues

The witness said that though he was not close to the deceased, he was kind and friendly and would greet him every time he left work.

The duty manager of the Cheers convenience store in the petrol station said the uncle was friendly and enthusiastic, and had a good relationship with his colleagues.

He would be visiting his wake later, he added, but could not reveal more details as the incident is under investigation.

Another employee said the deceased had worked there for about two years.

Geylang petrol station attendant was conscious when sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to an accident at about 2.20am on 28 June.

It involved a car and a pedestrian, and took place along 638 Geylang Road — the address of the petrol station.

A 77-year-old male pedestrian was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, SPF added.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force, which was alerted at the same time, told MS News that he was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away in hospital.

Additionally, a 24-year-old male car driver was arrested in relation to the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.

